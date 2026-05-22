Attacks on Trans Identities Become a Strategic Political Tool in Brazil

Ferreira, a 29-year-old congressman who is conservative and religious, is well-known in Brazilian politics for using social media virality to gain visibility among the electorate. According to a study published in January by Zeeng, a company that researches online marketing strategies, he was Brazil’s most influential politician in the first semester of 2025, averaging 1,591,156 interactions per post on Instagram. With 22 million followers on Meta’s platform, he is the second most-followed politician in Brazil, behind only former President Jair Bolsonaro, his ally. Almost four years ago, he had 3.5 million followers.

A moral panic

In the last decade in Brazil, transphobia has become one of the main tools for disseminating misinformation, according to Caê Vatiero, a trans journalist and media researcher. “It’s a strategy of using a scapegoat to gain voters,” Vatiero told Global Voices. “Trans people are being turned into a moral panic so right-wing politicians can say, this is what we are fighting against.”

A few months after launching his attacks on Flores, Ferreira was elected to the Chamber of Deputies, securing 1.47 million votes, the highest total in the country in 2022. Much like Bolsonaro, Ferreira owes his online virality to speeches that feed off pre-existing prejudices in Brazilian society, according to Caia Maria, trans activist and program director at Intersexo Brasil.

“The right-wing camp does not elect itself by fooling the electorate,” Maria told Global Voices over a phone interview. “It merges with the desire of these voters to return to a society that has exterminated trans people from public life. [They want to] return to a time when trans women were afraid to go to the supermarket, to carry out the most mundane activities of their daily lives, because that was the case until the end of the 20th century.”

In addition to Ferreira’s video, Flores was also targeted by other right-wing influencers and politicians, who used the opportunity to increase their own social media engagement. She sued most of her detractors for libel and defamation, and Ferreira for “transphobia, hate speech, and an affront to human dignity,” according to court documents reviewed by GV. In November 2025, Ferreira was sentenced to pay 40,000 BRL (around USD 7,613) in damages to Flores. He can still appeal the decision.

After the decision, Ferreira commented on X (formerly Twitter) that it was now “a crime to call a man a man” and that he was “being punished for speaking the truth.” The post received over 1.3 million views.

“He ends up as a martyr,” Flores said. “It’s a type of marketing. It’s cheaper than a [political] campaign because, at the end of the day, he will promote himself as being ‘against the system,’ someone who wants to defend free speech, the traditional family.”

In the end, trans people are still affected by this speech in their day-to-day lives. “It affects all social aspects. Trans people aren’t able to rent a place to live, for example. We are being pushed further to the margins,” Vatiero said.

The author reached out to Ferreira to ask about his use of transphobia online as a tactic for social media engagement, but did not receive a response before publication.