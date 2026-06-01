NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Skips Israel Day Parade 2026, Breaking Decades-Long Tradition

On May 31, 2026, a crowd assembled to cheer and celebrate the annual Israel Day Parade along Fifth Avenue in New York City, a city that never sleeps. Dozens of people marched through the streets waving Israeli flags and dressed predominantly in blue.

The Israel Day Parade, which began in 1964, has long maintained the tradition of having the New York City mayor participate in the event. However, for the first time in six decades, a sitting NYC mayor skipped the 2026 Israel Day Parade.

Zohran Mamdani, NYC’s first Muslim mayor, broke the tradition by not attending the parade. The theme for the 2026 annual parade was “Proud Americans, Proud Zionists.” Over the decades, the parade has been deemed an unmissable event, especially for mayors and governors. The city’s 112th mayor turned the custom upside down, breaking decades-long norms.

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Several political figures, such as Senator Chuck Schumer, Governor Kathy Hochul, and Attorney General Letitia James, participated in the parade. Every year, the parade is held to celebrate Israel along Fifth Avenue, beginning at 57th Street. Over the years, the parade has been known by several names, including the “Salute to Israel Parade” and the “Celebrate Israel Parade.”