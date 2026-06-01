NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Skips Israel Day Parade 2026, Breaking Decades-Long Tradition

Key Points:
Zohran Mamdani skipped the Israel Day Parade 2026, breaking a six-decade-long tradition.
The parade has long maintained the tradition of having the New York City mayor participate in the event.
Rabbi Marc Schneier called Mamdani’s decision to miss the Israel Day Parade a “slap in the face to all Jewish New Yorkers.”
On May 31, 2026, a crowd assembled to cheer and celebrate the annual Israel Day Parade along Fifth Avenue in New York City, a city that never sleeps. Dozens of people marched through the streets waving Israeli flags and dressed predominantly in blue.
The Israel Day Parade, which began in 1964, has long maintained the tradition of having the New York City mayor participate in the event. However, for the first time in six decades, a sitting NYC mayor skipped the 2026 Israel Day Parade.
Zohran Mamdani, NYC’s first Muslim mayor, broke the tradition by not attending the parade. The theme for the 2026 annual parade was “Proud Americans, Proud Zionists.” Over the decades, the parade has been deemed an unmissable event, especially for mayors and governors. The city’s 112th mayor turned the custom upside down, breaking decades-long norms.
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Several political figures, such as Senator Chuck Schumer, Governor Kathy Hochul, and Attorney General Letitia James, participated in the parade. Every year, the parade is held to celebrate Israel along Fifth Avenue, beginning at 57th Street. Over the years, the parade has been known by several names, including the “Salute to Israel Parade” and the “Celebrate Israel Parade.”
Mamdani had earlier confirmed at a press briefing that he would not be attending the parade. “I said on the campaign trail that I wouldn’t be attending the parade, and I’ve made my views on the Israeli government abundantly clear,” said Mamdani. He added that security at the parade would be maintained at full force.
The mayor’s absence has sparked a fresh wave of criticism against him. Some parade attendees, however, defended Mamdani’s decision to skip the parade. Jessica Tisch, NYC’s police commissioner, who is also Jewish, stated, “It is the mayor’s decision not to march, and it’s my decision to march proudly.”
Quoting CTV News, Rabbi Marc Schneier, president of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, called Mamdani’s decision to miss the Israel Day Parade a “slap in the face to all Jewish New Yorkers.” He said, “Do us a favor, stay home. We don’t need you. We don’t want you.”
The tension escalated after Mamdani posted a video commemorating Nakba Day on X on May 16, 2026. He shared a video of Inea, a New Yorker and a “Nakba survivor.” The post currently has over 10 million views on X.
The caption read, “Today marks Nakba Day, an annual day of remembrance commemorating the expulsion of more than 700,000 Palestinians between 1947 and 1949 during the creation of the State of Israel and the year that followed.” Controversy erupted after various pro-Israel groups criticized the mayor for allegedly disseminating a partial narrative.
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