Epstein Tried to Use Bill Gates' Infidelity to Re-engage With Him, New Details Reveal

Key Points:
Bill Gates testified in a court revealing new details about Jeffrey Epstein with whom he was once linked to.
During the closed room hearing, Gates claimed he had never been to his island and had no idea about his crimes.
He added that Epstein tried to use information about his infidelity to get close to him.
BILLIONAIRE BUSINESSMAN BILL GATES’ past association with late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has become one of the biggest stains on the Microsoft co-founder's legacy. However, the past has refused to stay buried, especially after reports emerged alleging Gates' relationship with Epstein.
Although he has previously acknowledged his connection with Epstein, in a recent development, he revealed new details to a US congressional committee during a closed-door hearing on June 10, 2026.
The committee is investigating the handling of the controversial Epstein files, which revealed the names of several A-listers from various industries who had associations with Epstein and his close associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Among those named were US President Donald Trump, Mira Nair—the mother of NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani, Indian Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and former US President Bill Clinton.
See Also: US House Democrats Release 19 New Photographs of President Trump, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, and Others From Epstein's Estate
The Department of Justice (DOJ) had released more than 3 million files and documents as part of the Epstein investigation, unravelling several scandals.
Gates reiterated his stance, saying that he had no knowledge of Epstein's crimes when the two met years ago. In an earlier interview with 9News Australia, Bill Gates said, "The focus was always that he knew a lot of rich people and claimed he could get them to donate to global health, and in retrospect, that was a dead end." He further expressed regret over having met Epstein for philanthropic purposes.
Repeating his position on the disgraced financier, Gates told the House Oversight Committee, "These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but they were painful for my family." He continued during the testimony, saying, "I never went to his island, his ranch, or his Florida home. I have never victimized anyone."
See Also: Epstein File Cracks Open; Spilling Disturbing Dentist Room Photographs, Redacted Directories, and Rising Questions Ahead of Full File Release
Furthermore, the Microsoft co-founder said that Epstein had an ulterior motive. He stated, "Epstein was working to use information about my infidelities—along with many lies that he layered on top—to pressure me to re-engage with him." On January 30, 2026, Gates' indiscretions came to light after the Department of Justice (DOJ) released a batch of Epstein files.
One of the email drafts reportedly sent by Epstein claimed that Gates had contracted a sexually transmitted disease (STD) from Russian women. At the time, he was married to his then-wife, Melinda French Gates. The couple parted ways in 2021. The emails also alleged that Gates attempted to give STD medication to Melinda without her knowledge.
Responding to the allegations in the email drafts, Melinda said, "For me, it's personally hard whenever those details come up, right? Because it brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage."
During the testimony, Gates stated that his association with Epstein ended in 2014. He explained that his efforts to gain support for his philanthropic initiatives went nowhere and that he eventually realised that "Epstein would never deliver on his promises." In March 2026, the House Oversight Committee recorded closed-door testimony from both Bill and Hillary Clinton.
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