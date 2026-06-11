Epstein Tried to Use Bill Gates' Infidelity to Re-engage With Him, New Details Reveal

Gates reiterated his stance, saying that he had no knowledge of Epstein's crimes when the two met years ago. In an earlier interview with 9News Australia, Bill Gates said, "The focus was always that he knew a lot of rich people and claimed he could get them to donate to global health, and in retrospect, that was a dead end." He further expressed regret over having met Epstein for philanthropic purposes.

Repeating his position on the disgraced financier, Gates told the House Oversight Committee, "These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but they were painful for my family." He continued during the testimony, saying, "I never went to his island, his ranch, or his Florida home. I have never victimized anyone."

See Also: Epstein File Cracks Open; Spilling Disturbing Dentist Room Photographs, Redacted Directories, and Rising Questions Ahead of Full File Release

Furthermore, the Microsoft co-founder said that Epstein had an ulterior motive. He stated, "Epstein was working to use information about my infidelities—along with many lies that he layered on top—to pressure me to re-engage with him." On January 30, 2026, Gates' indiscretions came to light after the Department of Justice (DOJ) released a batch of Epstein files.

One of the email drafts reportedly sent by Epstein claimed that Gates had contracted a sexually transmitted disease (STD) from Russian women. At the time, he was married to his then-wife, Melinda French Gates. The couple parted ways in 2021. The emails also alleged that Gates attempted to give STD medication to Melinda without her knowledge.

Responding to the allegations in the email drafts, Melinda said, "For me, it's personally hard whenever those details come up, right? Because it brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage."

During the testimony, Gates stated that his association with Epstein ended in 2014. He explained that his efforts to gain support for his philanthropic initiatives went nowhere and that he eventually realised that "Epstein would never deliver on his promises." In March 2026, the House Oversight Committee recorded closed-door testimony from both Bill and Hillary Clinton.



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