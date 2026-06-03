“Love Taking Flight”: Army Captain Proposes to Girlfriend After Passing-out Parade, Video Showcasing Sweet Moment Goes Viral

A JOYOUS MARRIAGE proposal happened at the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS) in Nashik, when a young Indian Army pilot proposed to his girlfriend moments after his military training was completed. The proposal, which took place during the passing-out parade at the institution on Tuesday, May 2, 2026, has gone viral all for the right reasons.

A convocation ceremony is an immensely prideful and official event for recently graduated army cadets, marked by military discipline, display of aviation skills, and formal graduation of trainee pilots. Young officers were celebrating the successful completion of their rigorous training programme at the event. However, one young officer’s sweet proposal to his partner ended up stealing the spotlight.

Captain Bharat Bhardwaj, having recently completed his training, was preparing to assume his new role as a military pilot. His partner Arushi was also present at the convocation ceremony.

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Captain Bharat Bhardwaj's Surprise Proposal

Donning his military attire, Captain Bhardwaj knelt down on one knee in front of his partner with an engagement ring box in his hand. A visibly surprised Arushi was seen smiling and laughing as she accepted the proposal, and Captain Bhardwaj slipped the engagement ring onto her finger. Hooting and cheering in the background marked the happy occasion as family members, fellow officers, instructors, and guests reveled in joy. A helicopter stationed behind the couple in the background provided for a dramatic and filmy-style background.

After the proposal, the newly-engaged couple exchanged handshakes and received congratulations from well-wishers, and posed for photos together.

Explaining why he chose his graduation ceremony for proposing to his partner (now fiancée) Captain Bhardwaj remarked to ANI: “We have all become pilots, instructors today. It was a big day for all of us. Our hard work yielded fruit today. Both of us have known each other for the past five years. I don't think that there is any better day than this to propose marriage to her. This is a big day for my family, too. I wanted to make this day memorable for my fiancée too. That was the whole idea.”

Viral Video Sparks Online Debate

The video clip showcasing the proposal has the internet swooning, with many expressing their praise and joy over the proposal.

One user wrote, “Classy way to celebrate a milestone. Respect.” “Bro celebrated two happiness at once,” commented another. “From serving the nation to beginning a new journey of love — Captain Bharat Bhardwaj’s proposal made the passing out parade truly unforgettable,” wrote a third user. “Such a beautiful and emotional moment! Wishing the happy couple all the best for their future together,” said another.

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Some weren't as easily appeased, and raised doubts over the decorum required of a military officer and spoke about respecting the dignity of military uniform.

“Not a place to propose bro, these social media trends and reels will ruin the respect for our uniform. No one should be allowed to do this and should be given appropriate warning if found so,” one user wrote.

“Highly disciplined institute, passing-out parade, officer in uniform and then going down on one knee for a proposal. Maybe I'm old-fashioned, but some occasions should remain about the uniform, the service, and the achievement, not personal moments turned into public spectacles,” wrote another.