How Much Will it Take to Rebuild Venezuela After the Earthquakes?

Under this methodology, disaster impacts are classified into three categories: damage, losses, and additional costs. Damage refers to the destruction of physical assets such as buildings, facilities, machinery, equipment, infrastructure, and inventories. These are valued according to their estimated replacement cost at pre-disaster prices.

Losses represent the value of goods and services that are no longer produced or delivered from the moment the disaster occurs until full recovery is achieved. Estimating these losses requires comparing the post-disaster trajectory of economic sectors with a hypothetical scenario in which the disaster had not occurred. As a result, these estimates depend on a range of assumptions and are inherently subject to uncertainty.

Additional costs include extraordinary expenditures incurred by governments and the private sector in response to the disaster, such as emergency medical supplies, humanitarian assistance, and other essential goods and services.

Finally, the methodology estimates recovery and reconstruction financing needs, which encompass the costs of the public policies and investments required to restore normal economic and social conditions. These include rebuilding basic infrastructure and services, as well as financing food assistance programs, cash transfers, and other forms of support for affected households.

How large are the economic losses of the earthquakes?

We still don’t know the full scale of the destruction. While the Venezuelan government claims that more than 2,000 pieces of infrastructure were severely damaged, satellite images from NASA show that the figure is closer to 30,000.

Just two days after the twin earthquakes struck, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) released a preliminary assessment of the direct physical damage to housing and other assets, using satellite imagery and artificial intelligence-powered Geographic Information Systems (GIS) through its Rapid Digital Analysis (RAPIDA) methodology. The assessment estimated direct losses to be USD 6.7 billion, with a range of USD 4.7–8.7 billion, equivalent to approximately six percent of Venezuela’s GDP.

Venezuelan economist Asdrúbal Oliveros argues that the damage could be more extensive, estimating direct losses at USD 7-9 billion. He further suggests that the total cost of reconstruction could reach USD 12-15 billion, reflecting not only the replacement of damaged assets but also the broader costs of economic recovery and rebuilding.

In contrast, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) has produced a significantly higher estimate. Its analytical assessment places direct physical damage at approximately USD 37 billion — nearly 40 percent of Venezuela’s GDP.

Around two-thirds of these losses are attributed to damage to residential, commercial, educational, healthcare, government and industrial buildings, while the remaining third applies to critical infrastructure, including telecommunications networks, roads, ports, airports, and other public assets.

Local damage, national consequences

While six states were impacted, most of the physical damage caused by the twin earthquakes is concentrated in the state of La Guaira, as well as parts of Caracas, the capital. Consequently, the resulting economic losses are expected to be largely confined to a region that does not account for a significant share of Venezuela’s productive capacity, particularly in the oil, manufacturing, and agricultural sectors.

At the local level, however, the impact is substantial. According to a policy brief published by ThinkAnova in collaboration with the Microsoft AI for Good Research Lab, approximately seven out of every ten damaged buildings in La Guaira are located in Catia La Mar, while the severity of damage and the number of affected households in Caraballeda are particularly high. These impacts have also disrupted one of the region’s main economic activities: tourism.