Cyclospora Boosts Fears That Deadlier Foodborne Outbreaks Are Ahead

But in President Donald Trump’s second term, his administration has slashed billions of dollars in public health funding and fired thousands of workers at federal health agencies. It has also curtailed FoodNet, stopping the program’s mandatory tracking of cyclospora and five other pathogens that together kill hundreds of people in the U.S. each year.

“You’re basically allowing for outbreaks to continue without being figured out. Invariably more people will get sick,” said Bill Marler, a Seattle-area food safety lawyer and advocate who has filed lawsuits against Taco Bell on behalf of people who allege they were sickened by cyclospora after eating there.

Under the changes to the FoodNet surveillance system, the 10 participating states — meant to represent a cross section of the broader population — no longer have to report cases of listeria, for example. That bacteria kills as many as 30% of people who are diagnosed with it.

Complications from listeria infections can include convulsions, miscarriage, and sepsis that damages organs. It’s much more rare than the type of E. coli bacteria still required to be tracked by FoodNet, but almost 95% of people infected with listeria wind up hospitalized. Listeria infections result in an estimated 170 to 260 deaths each year, according to numbers from the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration.

“It’s very hard to identify listeria outbreaks,” said Neal Fortin, the director of the Institute of Food Laws and Regulations at Michigan State University. Seeing it cut from FoodNet’s mandatory surveillance “really does disturb me,” he said.

Thirty-three people died and a pregnant woman had a miscarriage in 2011 after consuming cantaloupe contaminated with listeria. The FDA identified the cause in less than two weeks.

States participating in FoodNet also no longer have to report illnesses caused by campylobacter, a bacteria often contracted from raw and undercooked poultry that afflicts an estimated 1.5 million people each year. The bacteria sickened about 60 people in Idaho this year in an outbreak linked to raw milk — a product Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has championed, even though pasteurization kills harmful bacteria.

HHS denies that the changes to FoodNet or Trump administration staffing cuts have elevated the risk that future outbreaks will be harder to identify and stop.

“FDA investigators were not affected by staffing changes or force reductions, and the FY 2027 President’s Budget proposes a $33 million increase for food safety activities,” HHS spokesperson Emily Hilliard said in an email. And the CDC never stopped monitoring illnesses caused by cyclospora, she said.