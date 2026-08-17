Billionaire Google Co-Founder Pumps $102 Million Into Fighting California Wealth Tax

Google co-founder Sergey Brin, one of the richest men in the world, has spent more than $100 million backing a group seeking to stop a popular California ballot initiative that would impose a one-time tax on the wealth of the state’s billionaires.

New filings reported by The Los Angeles Times detail Brin’s role in funding Building a Better California, which is pushing two ballot measures that would undercut and potentially nullify the proposed billionaire wealth tax. Building a Better California is also spending directly against the proposed tax, pumping at least $5 million into “no” efforts.

If passed, revenue from the 5% billionaire wealth tax would be used to offset federal Medicaid cuts and bolster the state’s education system. The proposal will be on California’s November ballot as Proposition 40, and the two billionaire-backed initiatives are Propositions 41 and 42.

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Debru Carthan, the vice president of Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, said in a statement: