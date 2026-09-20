Trump’s Third Country Removal Policy Putting Unlawfully Detained Men At Risk of Torture: Amnesty

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By Julia Conley

As Amnesty International warned that two men are now at risk of being tortured in detention in Equatorial Guinea, where the Trump administration deported them earlier this year under one of several secretive deals, US. Rep. Adelita Grijalva said that the “ultimate responsibility lies with” the White House, which sent the men “into harm’s way.”

The human rights group issued an urgent appeal, calling on supporters to send letters to the vice president of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, saying that that Ahmed Soliman, an Egyptian national, and Samson Birhane, who is from Eritrea, were “beaten and violently taken by police officers from the Hotel Bamy in Malabo,” the capital of Equatorial Guinea.

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They had been “arbitrarily” held at the hotel along with dozens of other people since US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sent them there on deportation flights earlier this year. Soliman and Birhane had protection from refoulement to their countries of origin from US immigration courts, but President Donald Trump’s administration has arranged with five governments, through direct payments of tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer money, to send hundreds of migrants to countries where they have never lived—many with records of human rights abuses.

Soliman has publicly spoken out against their arbitrary detention, and international media recently published a video showing a police officer at Hotel Bamy pointing a weapon at him and another man.

Last Friday, days after the video went public, said Amnesty, Soliman and Birhane were “targeted” by police, who arrived at the hotel and took them away briefly.

Amnesty continued in its letter and call to action: