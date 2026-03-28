Did Elon Musk Join A Telephonic Conversation Between Modi And Trump? New York Times Report Probes Musk’s Interests In The West Asia Conflict

Key Points:
A New York Times report claims Elon Musk participated in a private call between PM Modi and US President Trump. It is unclear why he participated, but his presence in a conversation between two government heads has drawn speculation.
The West Asia crisis has deteriorated, leading Iran to effectively close the Strait of Hormuz and causing severe fuel shortages. Trump has extended the deadline to reopen the Strait by April 6, 2026, threatening heavy strikes on Iran.
Musk has great stakes in Middle East wealth funds and significant business interests in the Indian market. His unusual presence in these discussions may signal a new era where powerful billionaires directly influence international crisis management.
A report from the New York Times claims that Elon Musk participated in a private call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. The report, published on March 27, 2026, discussed a conversation between the two global leaders regarding the West Asia crisis. The said conversation took place on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.
It is unclear why Elon Musk participated in the call. Given his status as a private citizen, his involvement in a conversation between two heads of government has drawn speculation. However, neither the US nor the Indian government have mentioned Musk's inclusion in their official statements.
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Regarding the conversation, PM Modi said in a post on X (March 24, 2026): “Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability.”
Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary said on March 24, 2026, that PM Modi and President Trump have a great relation, and had a productive conservation.
Following former Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s assasination by the US military strikes on February 28, 2026, the situation in the Middle East has significantly deteriorated. The US and Israel jointly declared war on Iran, eliminating several of its top leaders. Iran has also hit back, striking crucial US bases in neighbouring countries such as the UAE and Qatar, and effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz.
As a result, the global economy has taken a hit: share markets are falling, oil prices are rising, and India has witnessed a severe fuel shortage. While Iran has opened the Strait for some Indian vessels, it remains to be seen how India will deal with the ongoing LPG crisis.
As of March 28, 2026, Trump has called for a ceasefire, and demanded the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened. Given the route's strategic importance for transporting fuel globally and Iran’s control over it, the US wants a major economic and military stake in the region. Trump has extended the deadline for the Strait to be reopened by April 6, 2026, failing which the US would strike heavily on Iran’s power plants. Furthermore, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for European and Asian allies, including NATO, to help the US secure the Strait.
Citing two anonymous US officials at the White House, the NYT report claims that Trump and Musk might be back on better terms. After a fallout between the two last year, Musk visited Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago, Florida for a party in January 2026. His subsequent tweet, stating “2026 is going to be great!”, suggested he might have smoothed things out with the US President.
Elon Musk has a great stake in sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East. He also has significant business interests in the Indian market regarding his electric automobile company Tesla and internet company Starlink. After previously facing hurdles from the Indian government regarding high tariffs on foreign manufacturers, Tesla now has three stores in India: in Gurugram, New Delhi, and Mumbai.
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Now, the question as to why Musk has a stake in the Middle East conflict takes on greater possibility. As an important and influential entrepreneur who previously served as a government official in the Trump administration, the possibility of him having a stake in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz cannot be ruled out. With the April 6 deadline looming, the coming days will be critical in determining whether diplomatic pressure can force the reopening of the vital trade route, or if the region will plunge into a deeper military conflict.
Furthermore, Musk’s highly unusual presence in geopolitical discussions may signal a new era where powerful private billionaires directly influence international crisis management. Or it might just reveal that these influential figures work in the shadows to discuss crucial geopolitical and national issues.
(Rh)
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