Did Elon Musk Join A Telephonic Conversation Between Modi And Trump? New York Times Report Probes Musk’s Interests In The West Asia Conflict

Official Statements On The Exchange

Regarding the conversation, PM Modi said in a post on X (March 24, 2026): “Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability.”

Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary said on March 24, 2026, that PM Modi and President Trump have a great relation, and had a productive conservation.

The Escalating West Asia Crisis

Following former Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s assasination by the US military strikes on February 28, 2026, the situation in the Middle East has significantly deteriorated. The US and Israel jointly declared war on Iran, eliminating several of its top leaders. Iran has also hit back, striking crucial US bases in neighbouring countries such as the UAE and Qatar, and effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz.

As a result, the global economy has taken a hit: share markets are falling, oil prices are rising, and India has witnessed a severe fuel shortage. While Iran has opened the Strait for some Indian vessels, it remains to be seen how India will deal with the ongoing LPG crisis.

Trump Extends Deadline For Strait Of Hormuz To Be Reopened

As of March 28, 2026, Trump has called for a ceasefire, and demanded the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened. Given the route's strategic importance for transporting fuel globally and Iran’s control over it, the US wants a major economic and military stake in the region. Trump has extended the deadline for the Strait to be reopened by April 6, 2026, failing which the US would strike heavily on Iran’s power plants. Furthermore, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for European and Asian allies, including NATO, to help the US secure the Strait.

Musk’s Stakes And Renewed Ties With Trump

Citing two anonymous US officials at the White House, the NYT report claims that Trump and Musk might be back on better terms. After a fallout between the two last year, Musk visited Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago, Florida for a party in January 2026. His subsequent tweet, stating “2026 is going to be great!”, suggested he might have smoothed things out with the US President.

Elon Musk has a great stake in sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East. He also has significant business interests in the Indian market regarding his electric automobile company Tesla and internet company Starlink. After previously facing hurdles from the Indian government regarding high tariffs on foreign manufacturers, Tesla now has three stores in India: in Gurugram, New Delhi, and Mumbai.

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