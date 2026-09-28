AI Giants Probe ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Security Incidents—Some Involving Government Sites

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By Jessica Corbett

Just days after a United Nations panel of experts warned that current artificial intelligence guardrails are “unraveling,” Axios reported Saturday that security researchers, along with the firms Anthropic and OpenAI, “are investigating tens of thousands of incidents,” including meddling with US government websites, amid growing calls for immediate action to rein in the technology.

Since OpenAI revealed in July that its models autonomously breached the systems of the open-source platform Hugging Face during internal testing, the firm—plus Anthropic, Google, and Meta—has disclosed some additional incidents.

See Also: Google's Gemini AI Hacked Three Companies in a Cyber-Security Capability Test, Google Discloses Three Months Later

“After the Hugging Face incident, we committed to conducting a much broader review of actions taken by our models during training and evaluation and to being transparent about our findings,” OpenAI said on social media Friday. “Given the scale of the review required, and the need to assess each case, we expect this work will take months to complete.”

Meanwhile, “Anthropic has commissioned a third-party safety organization to examine the behavior of its models,” Axios detailed Saturday, noting that across both firms, “the sheer number of incidents, which occurred in recent months in internal testing and the real world, indicates that the problem is orders of magnitude more complex than what is publicly known.”