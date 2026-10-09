National Treasure or Visa System Abuser? Donald Trump Honors Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella With Tech Award Hours After Suspending His Company From Green Card Program

“For more than three decades, Satya Nadella has been a key figure in the transformation of Microsoft, revolutionizing the company and empowering businesses, students and consumers from all over the world with some of the most capable software ever built,” Trump said, as quoted by the Associated Press (AP).

During the press conference, Vance was also asked by reporters about the apparent contradiction between the award ceremony and the suspension. He said that the administration wanted to continue supporting the company and maintain a good relationship with Microsoft.

Nadella also thanked Trump for the medal on social media after the ceremony, saying that he looked forward to working with the US government on technology in the future.

Microsoft Responds to JD Vance's H-1B Visa Allegations

Following JD Vance's announcement of the suspension, Microsoft issued a statement on its website. The company wrote, “We believe in the strength and talent of the American workforce. That is why the vast majority of Microsoft employees in the United States are Americans.” It further said that it would provide any additional information to the administration if needed.

“For example, of the approximately 6,000 H-1B visa applications we submitted in the last fiscal year, 80% were to extend or change the status of existing Microsoft employees. These were not to hire new people,” the company further stated.

It added that the remaining filings were for new employees who were already living legally in the United States and had decided to work for the company. These employees also accounted for only 1% of its US workforce and were not new arrivals from other countries.

Microsoft said that it files H-1B visa petitions for employees who meet the requirements of the visa category and pays them some of the highest compensation in the tech sector. The company also said that it provides equal pay to H-1B visa holders and other employees performing comparable work.

It further added, “Microsoft succeeds as a global technology leader by developing the world’s best technology workforce. We do this by strengthening this country’s talent pipeline, hiring American workers, and attracting the best talent from around the world.”

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

[Rh/VP/HP]