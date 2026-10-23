“Not to My Knowledge”: US Representative Ilhan Omar Responds to Allegations That Her Ex-Husband Is Her Brother

She also said that it would be quite a feat for a 12-year-old girl to conspire to commit such fraud. “A 12-year-old for being so cleverly, you know, conspiring to, you know, to defraud immigration services to come to the United States. It's such a, I don't know. I'm sure there are a lot of smart 12 year olds, but that seems like a leap,” she said.

The interviewer then asked Omar about allegations made by Trump that she had married her brother. In response, she said that the allegation had originated with a Somali blog post. “It started with the Somali blog that I don't know if it still exists, but somebody put in there that he had to have been my brother or something to that effect,” she said, adding that the right wing later picked up the claim.

The interviewer then asked her, “You were not related to him at all.” Omar replied, “Not to my knowledge.” They also discussed her father and his naturalization process. Omar said it was convenient for those making the allegations to target her father because he was no longer alive. She said the government had her father’s naturalization papers, which he had signed. “Like the people who knocked on my door searching for papers literally have his papers. They are the ones who processed us to come to the United States,” she said.

There were also reports that federal agents had collected DNA evidence from her house. However, when asked about it, Omar said, “No.” She explained that whenever agents take anything, they are required to list it, and DNA evidence was not mentioned in the documents provided to her. Omar said she later checked her entire house to ensure that everything was in place. She added, “They did a really good job in putting everything back in its place. They actually even folded some of my clothing that was not folded. So it was very bizarre….Intrusive but polite.”