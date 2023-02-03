Ilhan Omar ousted from US Congress panel

By: Arul Louis

The US House of Representatives has ousted Ilhan Omar, a Democratic Party legislator who is a strident critic of India and a supporter of Pakistan, from the influential Foreign Affairs Committee.

The House voted on Thursday mainly for her bigoted comments against Jews to remove her from the committee that she had used before to campaign against India.

The vote was on party lines, 218 to 211, in the House that was captured in last year's election by the Republican Party.

The Democratic Party leadership and members were solidly behind her.

Fellow Democrat Pramila Jayapal, the leader of the Progressive Caucus who is also a critic of India, in a voice filled with emotion said that voting her out of the panel was an attempt to silence her "strong and necessary voice" and an act of revenge by the Republicans.

A defiant Omar said, "We didn't come to Congress to be silent", and added that despite the ouster, "my voice will get louder and stronger".