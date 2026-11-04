‘A Complete DEFEAT for Trump DOJ’: Supreme Court Rejects Push to Set Aside 20K California Ballots

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license. Read the original article

By Jessica Corbett

Although the US Supreme Court has a right-wing supermajority with multiple appointees of President Donald Trump, the nation’s top tribunal rejected his administration’s effort to set aside thousands of California ballots on the eve of the midterm elections.

The one-sentence order simply says that the application for an injunction pending appeal, presented to Justice Elena Kagan—one of the three liberals—and referred by her to the full court, is denied, with no noted dissents.

Trump has long claimed that voter fraud by immigrants is a rampant issue in the United States—despite evidence to the contrary—and his Department of Justice sued California last week after the state refused to set aside ballots from a list of voters the DOJ claimed could be noncitizens and thus ineligible to vote, based on databases known to be full of errors.

Democratic election attorney Marc Elias was among those celebrating the justices’ denial of an emergency stay. He noted that “the court did not even ask for opposition briefs!”