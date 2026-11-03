Beyond clean streets: How Indore's Jatra is setting a new benchmark for zero-waste events

INDORE is known across India for its cleanliness. But the city's efforts go beyond clean streets and efficient waste management. It is also setting an example in sustainable public events. Jatra 2026, organised by the Marathi Social Group Trust, is one such example.

Held from October 30 to November 1 at Poddar Plaza, near Gandhi Hall, the 26th edition of Jatra attracted approximately 6 lakh visitors over three days. The festival celebrated Marathi food, culture, handicrafts, and entrepreneurship. It also demonstrated how a large public event can operate with a zero-waste approach.

Jatra 2026 was organised as a 100 per cent zero-waste event. All plates, spoons, and water bottles used at the festival were made from biodegradable materials. These included products manufactured using rice residue and sugarcane bagasse, the fibrous waste left after sugar extraction. The event also used 100 per cent biodegradable water bottles as an alternative to conventional plastic bottles. Such products offer alternatives to conventional plastic disposables and turn agricultural residues into useful materials.