Beyond clean streets: How Indore's Jatra is setting a new benchmark for zero-waste events

INDORE is known across India for its cleanliness. But the city's efforts go beyond clean streets and efficient waste management. It is also setting an example in sustainable public events. Jatra 2026, organised by the Marathi Social Group Trust, is one such example.
Held from October 30 to November 1 at Poddar Plaza, near Gandhi Hall, the 26th edition of Jatra attracted approximately 6 lakh visitors over three days. The festival celebrated Marathi food, culture, handicrafts, and entrepreneurship. It also demonstrated how a large public event can operate with a zero-waste approach.
Jatra 2026 was organised as a 100 per cent zero-waste event. All plates, spoons, and water bottles used at the festival were made from biodegradable materials. These included products manufactured using rice residue and sugarcane bagasse, the fibrous waste left after sugar extraction. The event also used 100 per cent biodegradable water bottles as an alternative to conventional plastic bottles. Such products offer alternatives to conventional plastic disposables and turn agricultural residues into useful materials.
More than 20 waste-collection points were established across the venue. Wet and dry waste were segregated at these points. According to the organisers, approximately 10,650 kg of wet waste was converted into compost, while 5,750 kg of biodegradable dry waste was processed separately. The prepared compost was handed over to the Indore Municipal Corporation.
The scale of the initiative makes it significant. Lakhs of visitors enjoyed food at the venue, often at the same time. Yet, the organisers maintained cleanliness through planned collection points, waste segregation, and regular monitoring. The figures demonstrate how systematic waste management can work even at large public gatherings.
Jatra's focus on cleanliness is not new. The festival has maintained this approach since its beginning in 2000. Over the years, it has developed a more organised system of waste management. In 2024, the Indore Municipal Corporation recognised the Marathi Social Group's efforts with a Swachhata Champion Award for its zero-waste practices.
The festival also demonstrated that environmental responsibility and economic activity can go hand in hand. According to the organisers, the trade zone generated an estimated business of ₹4 crore over the three days. This included commercial activity alongside the celebration of Marathi food, culture, handicrafts, and entrepreneurship.
The initiative reflects an important principle. Cleanliness at large public events requires more than municipal support. It needs responsible organisers, vendors, volunteers, and public participation.
Indore's experience shows that urban cleanliness is not limited to roads, markets, and residential areas. It must also extend to festivals, exhibitions, and public gatherings. The city has demonstrated this approach at several major events. During the 2023 G20 Employment Working Group meeting, Indore adopted sustainable practices, including glass bottles instead of plastic bottles and on-site processing of wet waste.
These initiatives show that waste reduction, segregation, and composting can become part of large-scale event management. India hosts thousands of festivals, exhibitions, religious gatherings, and public celebrations every year. Many attract large crowds and generate substantial waste. Managing this waste remains a challenge for organisers and municipal authorities.
Jatra offers a practical model. It focuses on reducing conventional disposable plastic, segregating waste at collection points, and converting organic waste into compost. The approach also highlights the importance of coordination between event organisers and municipal authorities. It shows that public participation can make sustainable waste management possible, even at crowded events.
Jatra 2026 is more than a celebration of Marathi culture, cuisine, and community participation. It is also an example of how cultural events can contribute to environmental responsibility. Indore is showing that cleanliness should not be limited to city streets. It should extend to the way people celebrate, eat, shop, and come together.
As Indian cities look for sustainable ways to manage public events, Jatra offers a lesson worth adopting. Indore is not just celebrating its clean-city identity. It is showing India how to celebrate responsibly.
The Author is a resident of Indore.
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