Diwali Celebration at White House: Find out who gifted Hanuman Chalisa to Donald Trump

DIWALI is a festival celebrated not only in India but by the Indian diaspora all around the world. With a significant Indian-origin population in the United States, America has also embraced the festivities over the years with the US Presidents often extending the Diwali greetings and lighting up the symbolic diya at the White House. The US President Donald Trump followed suit, inviting Indian-origin dignitaries, entrepreneurs and celebrities to the Oval Office on Friday, November 6, 2026, for the celebrations.

Amid the festivities, the US President also received a special gift for Diwali with the Indian-born entrepreneur Vishal Gondal presenting Trump with a copy of Hanuman Chalisa, the devotional prayer offered to the Hindu deity Hanuman. Gondal took to social media to share the photographs from the event accompanied with a special message confirming his gift.