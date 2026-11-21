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INDIAN NATIONAL NIKHIL GUPTA was sentenced to 19 years and seven months in prison by a United States federal court on Friday, November 20, 2026, for his involvement in a conspiracy of killing US-based Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.
The sentence was pronounced by US District judge Victor Marrero of the Southern District of New York. Nikhil Gupta, aged 55, had pleaded guilty to three charges earlier this year, including murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
The case involves the alleged assassination plot against Pannun — who is an American citizen of Indian origin and a lawyer associated with the pro-Khalistan organization, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Alongside Gupta, another Indian, Vikash Yadav — a former Indian government employee — is also accused of conspiring in the plot to kill Pannun. The US prosecutors allege that Gupta worked at the direction of Vikash Yadav.
See Also: Indian National Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty for Plotting Murder of Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Faces Up to 40 Years in Prison
The sentencing followed an approximately 80-minute hearing. Pannun was also present in court and gave his statement, claiming that he had been unable to carry out his regular legal practice for more than 1200 days since the threat to his life was uncovered.
The US Department of Justice, in its statement released on Friday, November 20, 2026, stated that the accused was sentenced to prison for his participation in a scheme directed by a government of India employee. “An Indian national was sentenced today to 235 months in prison for his participation in a scheme directed by a Government of India employee to assassinate an attorney and political activist in the United States,” the statement read.
The conspiracy dates back to 2023, when US investigators uncovered an alleged conspiracy to assassinate Pannun on American soil.
Pannun is a US citizen of Indian origin who leads a US-based organization advocating for the secession of Punjab and the establishment of a separate Sikh Homeland, Khalistan. He has been a vocal critic of the Indian government in their stance on Khalistan.
According to the US Department of Justice, the alleged conspiracy involved Gupta and Vikash Yadav. The Justice Department alleged that Yadav recruited Gupta in May 2023 to arrange Pannun’s assassination in New York. Following Yadav’s instructions, Gupta got in touch with an individual whom he believed to be a criminal associate.
However, the individual was actually a confidential source working with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Subsequently, the source introduced Gupta to another person who was presented as a prospective hitman — but in reality, was an undercover DEA officer.
According to the US prosecutors, Yadav agreed to pay $100,000 for the murder through arrangements brokered by Gupta. On June 9, 2023, Gupta and Yadav allegedly arranged for an associate to deliver $15,000 in cash to the undercover officer as an advance payment.
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Another significant development in the investigation emerged following the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June 2023. Nijar, a Sikh separatist leader and an associate of Pannun, was shot dead by masked gunmen outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia on June 18, 2023.
According to the US investigation, Nikhil Gupta communicated with the undercover officer the following day and referred to Nijjar as someone who had also been a target, while also allegedly stating that there were several targets.
The concluding part of the case arrived on February 13, 2026, when Gupta pleaded guilty to all three charges contained in his indictment. The US Department of Justice announced that Gupta had admitted to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Finally, the federal court in the US has sentenced Gupta to a prison term of 19 years and seven months in prison.
The Indian government, however, has time and again, rejected the allegations concerning the assassination plot. It also announced the formation of a high-level inquiry committee in November 2023 to investigate the security concerns raised by the United States. In October 2024, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the individual identified in the US indictment as Vikash Yadav was no longer employed by the Indian government.
[Rh/AR/RS]
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