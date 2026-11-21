INDIAN NATIONAL NIKHIL GUPTA was sentenced to 19 years and seven months in prison by a United States federal court on Friday, November 20, 2026, for his involvement in a conspiracy of killing US-based Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

The sentence was pronounced by US District judge Victor Marrero of the Southern District of New York. Nikhil Gupta, aged 55, had pleaded guilty to three charges earlier this year, including murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The case involves the alleged assassination plot against Pannun — who is an American citizen of Indian origin and a lawyer associated with the pro-Khalistan organization, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Alongside Gupta, another Indian, Vikash Yadav — a former Indian government employee — is also accused of conspiring in the plot to kill Pannun. The US prosecutors allege that Gupta worked at the direction of Vikash Yadav.

See Also: Indian National Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty for Plotting Murder of Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Faces Up to 40 Years in Prison

The sentencing followed an approximately 80-minute hearing. Pannun was also present in court and gave his statement, claiming that he had been unable to carry out his regular legal practice for more than 1200 days since the threat to his life was uncovered.

The US Department of Justice, in its statement released on Friday, November 20, 2026, stated that the accused was sentenced to prison for his participation in a scheme directed by a government of India employee. “An Indian national was sentenced today to 235 months in prison for his participation in a scheme directed by a Government of India employee to assassinate an attorney and political activist in the United States,” the statement read.

What was the alleged murder-for-hire plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

The conspiracy dates back to 2023, when US investigators uncovered an alleged conspiracy to assassinate Pannun on American soil.

Pannun is a US citizen of Indian origin who leads a US-based organization advocating for the secession of Punjab and the establishment of a separate Sikh Homeland, Khalistan. He has been a vocal critic of the Indian government in their stance on Khalistan.