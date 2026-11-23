Since the Trump administration erupted this summer with criticism of the Smithsonian National Museum of American History for promoting “radical activist ideology” and precipitated the departure of Smithsonian secretary Lonnie Bunch, the White House’s next step on this front of the culture wars has been unclear.

Now the plan may have been revealed — inadvertently — in a crowded car on Washington, D.C.’s Metro transit system.

In the last week of October, as political Washington was focused on the coming midterm elections, a commuter on the Orange Line from the Northern Virginia suburbs was startled to see displayed, on the laptop of a man seated adjacent in a gray tartan suit, a document titled “Smithsonian Institution Renewal Plan.” The commuter snapped a few phone photos over the man’s shoulder and dispatched them to ProPublica.

The 25-item list laid bare a comprehensive effort to completely transform the history museum, which employs several hundred people, is home to several million artifacts and draws close to 2 million visitors per year. If implemented in anything like the proposed form, it would represent an unprecedented assertion of White House control over the Smithsonian, which is structured to be independent.

Among the actions listed on the plan: firing the museum’s director, Anthea Hartig, and a dozen other top administrators and curators; announcing a new permanent exhibit called “The Riches of Our Western Civilization Inheritance” and an exhibit on “Great Families of American History”; and announcing a new “Colossus Statue” of George Washington for the museum’s entrance.

Other items on the list harkened back to a scathing 162-page critique of the museum released by the White House on July 4. That report was followed by back-to-back congressional hearings and a Trump executive order requiring signs to be erected outside the museum warning about the “ideological capture” on display there. While the pressure helped prompt Bunch’s departure as head of the Smithsonian, the warning signs have yet to go up, and it was unknown exactly what fixes the White House had in mind for the flaws that it so loudly decried.

Until now, perhaps. The plan displayed on the staffer’s laptop would issue new interpretative guidelines for exhibits, ending the museum’s reliance on a diversity style guide. It would review the Smithsonian’s strategy for traveling exhibitions, including halting one now underway, “The Bias Inside Us.” It would review the Smithsonian’s financial grants to “woke third parties” such as the American Alliance of Museums. And it would overhaul the museum’s online K-12 curriculum to “realign educational materials with patriotism, not ideology.” For instance, the website would drop the “Becoming US” module on immigration and launch a “Founders-focused curriculum titled something like Architects of Liberty: The Heroic Journey of America’s Founders OR Profiles in Liberty: Washington and America’s Heroic Men of Courage.”