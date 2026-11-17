UNITED STATES COMMERCE SECRETARY Howard Lutnick is facing immense scrutiny with the Trump administration over his close association with former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and his department’s handling of restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to China.

The controversy has intensified following Huang’s resignation from Nvidia amid the starling revelations about his alleged extramarital affairs — including one with a woman suspected to have links with the Chinese intelligence according to the US intelligence agencies.

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The revelations have sparked a major uproar in the US, as concerns regarding critical technology have come to the fore. According to a report by CNN, several advisers to the US President Donald Trump have voiced their concerns over Howard Lutnick’s management of export, and his role in strengthening Huang’s relationship with the government.

Reportedly, some officials have also raised the alarm to remove Lutnik from his position, after allegations of the Commerce Department’s failure to act against leaking of American chips to China came to be discussed.

At the centre of this controversy is Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company suspected of facilitating the transfer of Nvidia chips to China. Adding to the speculation, several officials of the Trump administration have reportedly accused Lutnick of resisting the efforts to keep Megaspeed, on the US government’s export blacklist.



Lutnick and Huang’s close ties

According to the report by CNN, Lutnick’s relationship with Huang began shortly after Trump ascended to the White House for his second presidential term. It was Lutnick who encouraged Huang to the doors of the White House, thereby making him the technocrat who formed a significant part of the Trump Administration, alongside tech titans Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.