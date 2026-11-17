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UNITED STATES COMMERCE SECRETARY Howard Lutnick is facing immense scrutiny with the Trump administration over his close association with former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and his department’s handling of restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to China.
The controversy has intensified following Huang’s resignation from Nvidia amid the starling revelations about his alleged extramarital affairs — including one with a woman suspected to have links with the Chinese intelligence according to the US intelligence agencies.
See Also: Exclusive: US-sanctioned Jinan Supercomputing Center still gets Nvidia AI products
The revelations have sparked a major uproar in the US, as concerns regarding critical technology have come to the fore. According to a report by CNN, several advisers to the US President Donald Trump have voiced their concerns over Howard Lutnick’s management of export, and his role in strengthening Huang’s relationship with the government.
Reportedly, some officials have also raised the alarm to remove Lutnik from his position, after allegations of the Commerce Department’s failure to act against leaking of American chips to China came to be discussed.
At the centre of this controversy is Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company suspected of facilitating the transfer of Nvidia chips to China. Adding to the speculation, several officials of the Trump administration have reportedly accused Lutnick of resisting the efforts to keep Megaspeed, on the US government’s export blacklist.
According to the report by CNN, Lutnick’s relationship with Huang began shortly after Trump ascended to the White House for his second presidential term. It was Lutnick who encouraged Huang to the doors of the White House, thereby making him the technocrat who formed a significant part of the Trump Administration, alongside tech titans Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.
Initially, Trump was relatively unfamiliar with Nvidia and its chief executive. According to CNN, Trump had reportedly questioned the significance of the company before meeting Huang at the White house.
However, after the meeting, Trump praised Huang, describing him as a prominent figure in the semiconductor industry. Subsequently, the relationship developed over several meetings, telephonic conversations, tech-expos and dinners, with Howard Lutnick playing a central role in facilitating Huang’s access to the upper echelons of the Trump Administration, including Trump himself.
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Among these, a significant interaction between Huang and the Trump administration took place at a MAGA Inc. fundraising dinner. According to the media reports then, the attendees reportedly paid $ 1 million each. CNN reported that Huang's participation in this dinner was facilitated by Lutnick. At the gathering, Huang reportedly made a final appeal against the proposed restrictions on Nvidia's H20 chips to Chinese customers.
Subsequently, the administration put the restrictions on hold, but were eventually reinforced as trade tensions between Washington and Beijing intensified.
Huang continued lobbying within the administration to permit Nvidia to sell its chips in China. In July 2025, he reportedly presented an argument to Trump that allowing American companies to sell chips to Chinese customers could generate employment in the United States, while also maintaining the supremacy of American artificial technology across the globe.
According to CNN’s report, Lutnick and White House AI adviser David Sacks accompanied Huang during his meeting at the Oval office with Trump. Both the officials supported Huang’s argument that exporting American technology would create the global dominance of US-developed infrastructure.
Five days later, Nvidia announced that the US government had assured the company to resume its H20 chip sales to China. A day later, Lutnick also appeared on CNBC, and defended the decision, arguing that this would make China, “addicted to American technology,” reported CNN.
The controversy surrounding Huang and Lutnick escalated after revelations of Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang came to the fore. Alice was an executive at Megaspeed, and has been suspected of being a Chinese intelligence agent.
However, there hasn’t been any formal declaration regarding her involvement, and the intelligence community is still examining her background thoroughly. CNN reported that its sources had informed that the intelligence collected so far did not establish that she was spying for Beijing.
Meanwhile, Megaspeed has come to take the centre stage of this discussion on intelligence and security. Officials of the US administration have had their reservation about Megaspeed, and supported the call to place the company on the Commerce Department’s export blacklist, also known as the Entity List.
Megaspeed, is Singapore-based cloud computing and AI infrastructure provider founded in 2015, which originally operated as a subsidiary of a Chinese gaming developer, 7Road Holdings. Now, the US officials are suspecting the involvement of Megaspeed in diverting and fabricating advanced Nvidia chips to China.
See Also: Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces third affair allegation involving another employee
What has intensified the controversy further, is Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s public criticism of the Commerce Department’s management of the entire matter. In an interview with CNBC, Bessent said that many departments, including the Treasury, State, Pentagon, and the US trade representative, wanted the blacklisting of Megaspeed.
This entire sequence of events has brought in sharp criticisms from across the political spectrum, as both Republicans and Democrats in the US Congress placed their concerns on the table.
Meanwhile, House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats have written to Lutnick seeking clarification about what he and the Commerce Department export control chief Jeffrey Kessler knew about Megaspeed and when they became aware of the allegations.
See Also: Nvidia boss resigns after confirming cheating with wife, was in relationship with an alleged Chinese spy
Senator Maria Cantwell, who according to sources is expected to chair the committee overseeing the Commerce Department next year, wrote a letter to Lutnick stating that the administration must account for its failure on export control, and take immediate conciliatory steps to prevent further adversaries, reported CNN.
Despite the mounting criticisms, White House has publicly defended Howard Lutnick. It is only for the world to witness the reality of the controversy as and when the investigations are concluded.
[Rh/AR]
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