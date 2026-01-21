Thousands March in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Protesting Vadhvan Port Project Over Livelihood and Environmental Concerns

Thousands of residents from Maharashtra’s Palghar district marched on Monday, 19 January 2026, to oppose the proposed Vadhvan port and a cluster of large infrastructure projects planned along the coast, saying the developments would irreversibly damage the environment and dismantle local livelihoods. The protests culminated at the Palghar collector’s office after long marches from surrounding towns and villages, organized by fishermen, farmers, Adivasis and local women.

The demonstrations were led by the Vadhvan Bandar Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti (VBVSS) and supported by organisations including the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), Kashtakari Sanghatana, and tribal collectives and fisherfolk unions. Demonstrators reportedly marched 44 km and blockaded National Highway 48 to underline the depth of local opposition. Slogans demanding the permanent cancellation of the port echoed through the district, while leaders warned that further action, including blockades and a march to Mumbai, could follow if authorities failed to respond.

The port, spanning around 17,000 hectares and approved by the Union Cabinet in 2024 at an estimated cost of ₹76,220 crore, is proposed off the coast of Palghar and promoted as a future global shipping hub. According to official projections cited by organisers, it is designed to handle over 23 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit – a standard unit for measuring shipping cargo capacity) annually and forms part of the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor. Its natural depth of around 20 metres is presented as a key advantage, allowing large vessels to dock without extensive dredging.

Local communities, however, argue that the project’s footprint extends far beyond an offshore facility. Though the port itself is planned at sea, residents say extensive road and rail links to NH48 and to cities such as Nashik and Bhusawal will require large-scale land acquisition across villages. Protesters said surveys for these links have already been resisted in several areas. The broader development package also includes an offshore airport, a textile park at Kelve, a freight rail corridor, a new expressway and a proposed “fourth Mumbai city”, all of which have intensified fears of displacement.