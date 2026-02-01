Why India’s Aravalli Mountain Range Matters

Stretching nearly 670 kilometres from Gujarat to New Delhi in the Northwestern India, the Aravalli range is one of the world’s oldest mountain systems. Older than the Himalayas, the range plays a critical role in northern India’s ecology — acting as a barrier against the eastward spread of the Thar Desert, recharging groundwater aquifers, and moderating temperatures in a region increasingly affected by heatwaves and air pollution.

On November 20, 2025, the Supreme Court of India accepted a proposal from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to redefine what legally constitutes the Aravalli hills. Under this new definition, only landforms that rise at least 100 metres above the local ground level — along with their slopes and adjoining areas — will be recognised as part of the Aravalli range.

While the court ordered a temporary pause on new mining leases in the area, it made clear that only hills meeting this elevation threshold would qualify for long-term legal protection. This decision, described by the government as a move towards administrative uniformity across four states, has drawn sharp criticism from environmental experts who argue that it overlooks the geological and ecological continuity of the range.

The verdict was among the final judgments delivered by Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai before his retirement. In its aftermath, serious protests and rallies have emerged across India, reflecting growing anxiety over the future of one of the country’s most fragile ecological systems. Environmentalists are afraid that nearly the entire Aravalli system could now be exposed to mining and real estate development.

Against this backdrop, Global Voice’s contributor Abhimanyu Bandyopadhyay spoke to Anuradha P Dhawan, also known as Anu PD, a fashion designer, environmental activist, and the co-founder of the Aravalli Bachao Citizens’ Movement. She outlines why campaigners believe the court’s decision poses serious risks to the environment and to communities that depend on the Aravallis.

Below are some excerpts from the interview: