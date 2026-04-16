Telugu Comedian Anudeep Katikala Arrested By Andhra Pradesh Police From Prayagraj, UP, for Jokes On Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Jan Sena Party Worker BV Krishna Complains To Andhra Pradesh Police

The arrest comes three days after an FIR was filed by the Andhra Pradesh Police based on a complaint by Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Bade Venkat Krishna. In his complaint, B Venkata Krishna claimed that Anudeep mocked and insulted JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and South Indian actor Ram Charan in one of his stand up shows, which was also uploaded on YouTube.

Kakinada One Town Police Station of the Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh has registered the FIR and is investigating into the matter. Anudeep has been charged under Sections 356(2) (defamation), 353(2) (making statement containing false information, rumour or alarming news with intent to promote enmity between different groups) and 79 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 67 (publishing obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

Konidela Pawan Kalyan is the deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and is a famous South Indian actor, who is revered by his fans in Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring south states. Ram Charan is the son of Chiranjeevi, both stalwarts in South Indian cinema, and Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeewi are brothers.

What Did Anudeep Joke About In His Stand Up Act?

During a performance in The Underground Comedy Club Bangalore, Karnataka, Anudeep joked about Pawan Kalyan being divorced twice and having married thrice. He joked that his niece, Niharika Konidela, who was recently divorced, should ask her uncle Pawan Kalyan for marriage advice.

Talking about Ram Charan, he used a Telugu expletive to describe him that loosely refers to a man living off his wife’s wealth. Ram Charan’s wife Upasan Kamineni is a businesswoman and the granddaughter of Prathap C Reddy, the founder of Apollo Hospitals. Anudeep joked around the above context that Ram Charan is seemingly a feminist, who appears secure even though his wife seems to be wealthier than him.

Anudeep uploaded the full video on YouTube, on April 8, 2026, which is still there. In the video, he also joked about actors Balakrishna and Jr NTR. He faced massive backlash from Pawan Kalyan fans after the video was released, and they demanded an apology from him, for allegedly insulting the super star. Many fans also gathered around the Street Comedy Club Venue in Hyderabad, where he was reportedly not found.

Anudeep released a video later on social media issuing his apology, clarifying that he did not mean anything by his jokes, they were only to be taken non-seriously for fun and entertainment purposes. In his apology, he also stated that his intentions were not to insult or mock anyone, and that the audience should try to understand the intention behind comedy.

See Also: SC Stays Transit Bail of Pawan Khera in Forgery and Defamation Case by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, Questions Telangana HC Order