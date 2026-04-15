SC Stays Transit Bail of Pawan Khera in Forgery and Defamation Case by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, Questions Telangana HC Order

What Is A Transit Anticipatory Bail?

A transit anticipatory bail is a temporary bail, and a Court-granted protection for an accused person against whom an FIR is filed against another state. It states that while the accused person goes to the state to seek regular anticipatory bail where his case is registered, he would not be arrested by that state’s police. Therefore, in this case it means that Khera would be protected against arrest by the Assam Police when he applies for regular anticipatory bail in the Gauhati High Court.

The "Forum Shopping" Allegation

Arguing for the State of Assam, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta characterized the move as a "complete abuse of process." He contended that Khera’s petition in the Telangana High Court failed to justify territorial jurisdiction, labeling the strategy as "forum shopping."

SG Mehta pointed out that while Khera claimed to be a resident of Hyderabad to move the Telangana court, public records and his wife’s Aadhar card listed their residence in Delhi. "He doesn't say why he cannot go to Assam. In the petition, he doesn't say that his wife has a property in Hyderabad," Mehta argued, questioning the apprehensions Khera cited for not appearing before the Assam Court.

Singhvi Defends Hyderabad Jurisdiction

Representing Khera in the Telangana High Court, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi had argued that the Congress leader’s family and residence are indeed based in Hyderabad, providing the necessary legal standing. Singhvi contended that the FIRs were "politically motivated" and designed to harass the leader for his role as the Chairperson of Congress’s Media and Publicity Department.

Singhvi further highlighted that Khera had not even been provided a copy of the FIR at the time of the searches, making the protection of personal liberty under Article 21 paramount. He argued that custodial interrogation was unnecessary as the case relies entirely on digital evidence from a press conference, which is already in the public domain. Based on these arguments, the Telangana High Court had granted Khera one-week protection on April 10, 2026, to approach the jurisdictional court in Assam.

The Origins: Passport And Property Row

The legal battle stems from explosive allegations leveled by Khera during a press conference on April 5, 2026. Khera alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, illegally holds multiple foreign passports, specifically from the UAE and Egypt, alongside her Indian passport. He further claimed she owns undisclosed luxury assets in Dubai and the USA, details of which were allegedly omitted from CM Sarma’s election affidavit.

The Sarma family has vehemently denied these claims, dismissing the documents as "AI-generated fabrications." Following the allegations, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma filed a criminal defamation and forgery complaint with the Guwahati Crime Branch, leading to the registration of an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including forgery and false statements.

See Also: Ambedkar’s Unfinished Words: The Long Struggle to Publish Babasaheb’s Writings