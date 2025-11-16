6 Killed, 3 Injured in Fiery Crash at East Afghanistan Highway

On November 4, four commuters were killed and two others sustained injuries as a car collided with a truck in Afghanistan's eastern Parwan province, according to provincial police spokesman Fazal Rahim Muskinyar.

The deadly accident took place on a road in Siagurd district, leaving four dead, including women and children on the spot, and injuring two others, the official said.

Blaming reckless driving for the accident, the official noted that drivers of both vehicles have been taken into custody.

Earlier on November 1, local authorities said that three people, including a woman, were killed and five others were injured, including four children and one woman, when a truck overturned in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province.

The accident occurred when the truck transporting a family during relocation overturned due to reckless driving on the outskirts of Police District 10, Lashkar Gah city, the provincial capital, according to a statement from the provincial department of information and culture.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content.

(SY)