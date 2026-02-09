Malaysian Journalist Briefly Detained for Sedition Over a Question During a Public Lecture

This story by Mong Palatino originally appeared on Global Voices on February 9, 2026.
Malaysian journalist Rex Tan, formerly of the outlet Free Malaysia Today (FMT), was detained for half a day as he faced a sedition probe over a question he raised in a public lecture.
On January 12, he attended a public conference organized by the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies titled “Gaza Exposes the Complicity of International Actors,” featuring a British politician, broadcaster, and writer, George Galloway. During the forum, Tan raised a question about combating xenophobia in Malaysia and mentioned bias and racism toward ethnic Chinese communities in Malaysia. The question was as follows:
In response, Galloway said it was a “grotesque” comparison, arguing: “I don't think you do your cause any favor by comparing yourself to the Palestinians. The Palestinians are the most savagely repressed people on earth. Now, I haven’t been over all of Kuala Lumpur today, but I didn’t see any tanks. I didn’t see any guns. I didn’t see any trucks. I didn’t see any special roads for special people.”
The exchange was uploaded online and sparked an intense backlash from those who criticized the comparison and accused Tan of inciting communal hatred. Aside from religion and royalty, race is among the highly sensitive topics in multiracial Malaysia, which is about 65 percent Muslim and about 23 percent ethnically Chinese.
FTM was quick to issue a public apology, noting it “regrets the distress our journalist caused at the recent forum on Gaza.” After receiving online threats, Tan resigned from Free Malaysia Today and issued a separate apology.
Despite his apology and his promise to cooperate with authorities, he was still detained on January 17 after being summoned by the police to face a sedition probe. He was released on bail, but his phone was seized for the ongoing investigation. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.
In a media interview, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail urged the public to stop harassing the journalist, as he and his family were being threatened, doxxed, and harassed online. At the same time, he reminded the media to be more circumspect in their statements.
Media and human rights groups sounded an alarm over Tan’s arrest and his sedition probe. The newly-established Malaysian Media Council said his arrest and detention “appear unnecessary and punitive.”
The Center for Independent Journalism said authorities should have allowed the Council to resolve the issue.
Media advocacy group Gerakan Media Merdeka (Geramm) warned that Tan’s arrest could set a dangerous precedent.
Global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said the incident is the latest “episode in the misuse of the country’s Sedition Act, which continues to pose a serious threat to press freedom in Malaysia.”
“It is shocking that in democratic Malaysia, a journalist could be charged on suspicion of ‘sedition’ for simply asking a controversial question in public,” it added.
This is not the first time that Malaysian journalists have faced a sedition probe in the course of doing their work. In 2023, a book author and publisher was briefly arrested for allegedly disrespecting the country’s coat of arms.
(SY)
