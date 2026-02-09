Malaysian Journalist Briefly Detained for Sedition Over a Question During a Public Lecture

I think you should rightly observe the parallel between the Palestinian problem and the Chinese problem in Malaya. Both are British colonial legacy problem, where the Palestinians are seen as the interloper among the Zionists, while the Chinese, at the time, the population, which is about 50 percent of Malayia, was seen as aliens. So, and sadly, this xenophobic mentality is still around today, and I must say, it is way more of a serious magnitude in Palestine. So I want to ask a more introspective question. I think currently what we are facing here is due to a rather right-wing exclusive nationalism. Essentially some sort of a synophobic mentality that really see people as ‘us and them.’ And as much as some of the Malay Muslim pro-Palestinian supporters here, they hate the extremist right Zionism, but they themselves also often espouse anti-immigrants or rather exclusive nationalism idea in this country. How can we deal with this rather exclusive way of seeing ourselves and the people around us?