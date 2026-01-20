Supreme Court Halts Punjab Government Action, Protects Press Freedom, Allows Punjab Kesari Newspaper to Operate Uninterruptedly

Key Points:
The Supreme Court ordered the Government of Punjab to stop taking forceful actions against the Punjab Kesari Group, stressing that the press must function uninterruptedly. The relief came after the Punjab and Haryana High Court reserved its order on January 19, 2026.
The Punjab Kesari Group alleged that coercive actions, including raids by government bodies and the stoppage of advertisements, disrupted its operations. The group claimed these actions followed an article criticising AAP’s national convener and highlighting governmental failures in Punjab.
After the Punjab and Haryana High Court denied interim relief, the Supreme Court allowed the Punjab Kesari Group’s Ludhiana printing press to function without state interference. The interim protection will continue until the High Court’s judgment and for one additional week thereafter.
The Supreme Court ordered the Government of Punjab to stop taking any forceful actions against the newspaper publications of ‘Punjab Kesari Group’. While hearing the matter on January 20, 2026, the Court noted that it was important for the press to function uninterruptedly, without any intimidating pressure from the Punjab Government. The decision comes after the Punjab and Haryana High Court reserved their order hearing on January 19, 2026.
The Punjab Kesari Group had previously claimed that the Government of Punjab was taking coercive actions against it, in an attempt to intimidate the press. In a letter signed on January 15, 2026, Vijay Chopra, the CEO and Editor in Chief of the Punjab Kesari Group, said that several operations of the group were disrupted due to raids by government bodies. He also stated that it was mainly because of an article published on October 31, 2025, criticising AAP’s national convener, and highlighting governmental failures in Punjab. He also added that the AAP Government in Punjab stopped all advertisements for the group, hindering their revenue stream.
See Also: Governor R N Ravi Walks Out of Tamil Nadu Assembly Again for the Fourth Consecutive Year; Renews Constitutional Clash Between Raj Bhavan and the State Government
The Punjab Kesari Group had initially approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking a relief in the matter. The High Court, however, denied an interim relief, and reserved the judgement. The much awaited Supreme Court’s relief shall allow the Punjab Kesari Groups’ printing press in Ludhiana, Punjab, to function without any state interference. The relief will remain until the judgement by the Punjab and Haryana High Court is pronounced. Additionally, after the verdict pronouncement, the relief will remain for a week further, enabling both parties to seek appellate remedies.
The order by the Supreme Court was delivered by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appealed for an urgent hearing on behalf of the Punjab Kesari Group.
Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi and Advocate Mahesh Agarwal, argued that the Government of Punjab engaged in intimidating tactics and coercive measures to curtail the press freedom. He mentioned that all of this happened because the Punjab Kesari newspaper criticised the sitting government. Following the reservation of the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s verdict on January 19, 2026, he had applied for a Special Leave petition on January 20, 2026.
Arguing for the state of Punjab, Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat, Additional Advocate General of Punjab (AAG), said that the steps taken by the Punjab government were legal, and strictly in accordance with the law. He also addressed that the decision by the Punjab and Haryana High Court was already reserved, so the matter could certainly wait. Speaking about the actions taken under the Pollution Control Law, he remarked that whatever action was needed, was already taken. The Punjab government is not going to take any further action, he added.
After hearing the matter, CJI Surya Kant told the Punjab AAG to let the newspaper run. He said that while hotel or commercial establishments of the Punjab Kesari Group could be closed for a few days, the newspaper publication office should not be closed.
According to LiveLaw, the Supreme Court observed: “Without prejudice to the rights of both sides, and without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, it is directed that the printing press of Punjab Kesari newspaper shall continue to function uninterruptedly. However, with respect to the other commercial establishments, be it the hotel etc, status quo shall be maintained. This interim arrangement is made till the pronouncement of the judgment of the High Court and one week more to enable the aggrieved party to approach the appropriate forum.”
See Also: BJP Elects Nitin Nabin as National President, Making Him the Youngest Party Chief at 45
By stepping in to restrain coercive state action, the Supreme Court reaffirmed the foundational role of a free press in a democratic society. Recognising the media as the fourth pillar of democracy, the Court’s interim protection ensures that journalistic work is not stifled through intimidation or administrative pressure. The relief granted safeguards not just the operational continuity of the newspaper, but also the broader principle that an independent press must be allowed to function fearlessly, question those in power, and serve the public interest without obstruction.
Suggested Reading: