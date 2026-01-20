Supreme Court Halts Punjab Government Action, Protects Press Freedom, Allows Punjab Kesari Newspaper to Operate Uninterruptedly

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi and Advocate Mahesh Agarwal, argued that the Government of Punjab engaged in intimidating tactics and coercive measures to curtail the press freedom. He mentioned that all of this happened because the Punjab Kesari newspaper criticised the sitting government. Following the reservation of the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s verdict on January 19, 2026, he had applied for a Special Leave petition on January 20, 2026.

Arguing for the state of Punjab, Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat, Additional Advocate General of Punjab (AAG), said that the steps taken by the Punjab government were legal, and strictly in accordance with the law. He also addressed that the decision by the Punjab and Haryana High Court was already reserved, so the matter could certainly wait. Speaking about the actions taken under the Pollution Control Law, he remarked that whatever action was needed, was already taken. The Punjab government is not going to take any further action, he added.

After hearing the matter, CJI Surya Kant told the Punjab AAG to let the newspaper run. He said that while hotel or commercial establishments of the Punjab Kesari Group could be closed for a few days, the newspaper publication office should not be closed.

According to LiveLaw, the Supreme Court observed: “Without prejudice to the rights of both sides, and without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, it is directed that the printing press of Punjab Kesari newspaper shall continue to function uninterruptedly. However, with respect to the other commercial establishments, be it the hotel etc, status quo shall be maintained. This interim arrangement is made till the pronouncement of the judgment of the High Court and one week more to enable the aggrieved party to approach the appropriate forum.”

