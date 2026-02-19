Environmental Defenders Labeled ‘Terrorists’ for Bringing Renewable Power to Philippine Communities

This story by Raymund B. Villanueva originally appeared on Global Voices on February 19, 2026.

The Philippine government is betting on private investments to help curb the country’s greenhouse gas emissions. To help spur private green investment, officials have removed caps on how much foreigners can own solar, wind, and ocean projects.

But while the government rolls out the red carpet for foreign businesses in the energy sector, its treatment of environmental defenders stands in stark contrast. Government task forces have accused individuals and groups involved in community projects, such as disaster relief and delivering solar-powered water pumps, of having links with communism or terrorist groups. The practice is known as “red-tagging,” in which the government applies false, inflammatory labels to restrict citizens’ rights and silence dissent.

In the Philippines, some of the accused activists have subsequently been charged, and their organizational and personal bank accounts frozen. Some have even been abducted. The Philippine Supreme Court described the practice in a July 2023 decision as threatening to its victims’ “right to life, liberty, or security.”

Red-tagging intensified under the administration of Rodrigo Duterte (2016–2022) and has continued under the current president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Experts say the practice affects not just climate activists and their civil society organizations but also the communities they serve.

From disaster response heroine to ‘terrorist’

Jazmin “Minet” Aguisanda-Jerusalem is executive director of the Leyte Center for Development (LCDe), a disaster preparedness and mitigation NGO. The organization is based in Tacloban City, Eastern Visayas — a region that often bears the brunt of the Philippines’ typhoons.

One of these was the devastating Typhoon Haiyan, which destroyed Aguisanda-Jerusalem’s hometown in November 2013, killing at least 6,300 people. LCDe assisted 23,000 families who were struggling without government-led disaster relief.