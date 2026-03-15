Authorities Push Back Against International Women’s Day March in Pakistan

This year, on March 8, International Women’s Day, participants of the Islamabad chapter of the Aurat March (Women’s March) faced extreme brutality and arrests by the authorities after attempting to hold their annual rally in Pakistan’s capital. Organizers from the feminist collective Hum Aurtein say police used force to disperse the gathering and arrested more than 35 women, including several well-known activists. Authorities accused the group of violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a legal provision that bans public assemblies in designated areas. The detainees were released later that evening after nearly 10 hours in custody.

For the past eight years, Aurat March organizers have marked International Women’s Day (March 8) with creative demonstrations to raise awareness against patriarchy and advocate for the rights of women and marginalized communities in Pakistan. Over the years, marches have been typically organized in several major cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, and Multan, where the four chapters are based. While the rallies have often faced pushback from authorities and conservative religious groups, organizers say this year’s detentions in Islamabad marked an unusually severe response.

On the morning of March 8, Aurat March organizers and participants gathered at a supermarket in Sector F-6, intending to march toward the Islamabad Press Club located downtown. Before the rally could begin, police detained the group and transported them in prison vans. Their mobile phones were confiscated, and they were taken to the Women’s Police Station in G-7. Witnesses said that friends and family members who arrived at the station seeking information about the detainees were also threatened with arrest.

Global Voices reporter at the scene observed police officers baton-charging people gathered outside the G-7 Women’s Police Station. Anyone standing near the station risked being detained. The area had been placed under heavy security, with a large police presence surrounding the building. And when members of the Global Voices reporting team attempted to document the situation, officers warned that they could also be arrested if they did not leave. Several individuals who tried to approach or enter the station were taken into custody.

According to a list issued by security authorities, a copy of which was obtained by Global Voices, at least 27 men and 34 women were taken into custody.

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

Police said the participants were detained for violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a legal order that restricts public gatherings and had been in place in Islamabad since the previous week. Authorities imposed the measure after protests erupted following reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had been killed in strikes reportedly carried out by Israel and the United States.