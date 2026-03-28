Political Prisoners Struggle for Medical Care in Thailand

He first came into the spotlight on March 11, 2011, after he was arrested during a protest organized by the “Daeng Siam” (the Red Shirts), a group led by disappeared Thai political critic Surachai Sae-dan.

This incident led to his first charge under Thailand’s draconian royal defamation law, which prohibits citizens from criticizing the royal family. The charge stemmed from two items he was selling at the protest: a DVD of a documentary by the Australian media outlet ABC discussing Thai politics, which included rumors about the then Crown Prince, currently King Vajiralongkorn, and a collection of WikiLeaks documents.

Ekachai revealed that his intention was merely to disseminate information from the perspective of foreign media to Thais so that they could understand how Thailand was perceived internationally. In addition, Thai society at the time was deeply polarized, and he believed that the Thai media was failing to fulfil its duty.

Ekachai spent two years fighting his first royal defamation case. He was granted provisional bail during the trial. However, on March 28, 2013, he was sentenced to two years and four months in prison. In 2015, the Supreme Court overturned the initial verdict and extended his sentence by four more months.

After his release, Ekachai remained active through his writing. His work ranged from historical research, a series of proposals for military reform, and memoirs about his life in prison.

He did not abandon activism, even as political suppression increased under the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), the military junta that ruled Thailand from May 2014 to July 2019, following the 2014 coup. For much of its reign, the NCPO implemented martial law and sought to silence critics and dissenters. During this period, Ekachai’s most prominent campaign was his relentless push for an investigation into the luxury wristwatch scandal involving Prawit Wongsuwan, former minister of defense and deputy chairman of the NCPO. His activism was carried out in his distinctive individual style.

Between 2017 and 2019, he was physically assaulted and threatened with death six times, and his car was set on fire twice. According to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, Ekachai faced 30 cases, most of which were concluded. He has been sent to prison seven times.

He revealed in 2019 that his approach to activism differed from traditional protest movements. The old approach of mobilizing tens or hundreds of thousands of people ended with a violent crackdown. For him, large protests were difficult to control.

“So activism does not have to use solely rallies. The election results have already clearly shown that people no longer support large protests that shut down the streets. We have to find other ways. I prefer going alone and making the news,” said Ekachai.

His most recent arrest in 2020 exposed another significant issue. Ekachai faced a charge under Section 110 of the Criminal Code concerning an act of violence against the liberty of the Queen. Prosecutors hadn’t levied this charge against anyone for decades — it was “exercised for the first time in modern history,” according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR). It carries a severe penalty of up to life imprisonment or a prison term of 16–20 years, regardless of whether the offence was completed or merely attempted.

The case stemmed from a protest on October 14, 2020, when the mass pro-democracy protests, led by young people, erupted across the country. On that day, protesters gathered at Bangkok’s iconic Democracy Monument before marching toward Government House.

Some protesters arrived earlier and waited near the Government House. At the same time, the Queen’s royal motorcade passed through. They did not block the motorcade or throw objects at the passing vehicles, but they still faced the charge of violence against the liberty of the Queen.