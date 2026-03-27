March 8 Protest in Skopje: ‘Femicide Begins Long Before the Final Blow’

Hundreds of citizens joined the March 8 protest march in Skopje under the slogan “We Will Not Disappear.” According to the organizers, this year’s event was the largest held so far to mark International Women’s Day. Participants carried banners calling for accountability and institutional responsibility.

The march began with a minute of silence for Ivana and Katja Jovanovski, a mother and daughter who recently died after suffering prolonged domestic violence at the hands of the husband and father, with speakers stressing that femicide begins much earlier than the final act of violence — “long before the last blow.” Urging that the issue of domestic violence must be a priority, they added, “[W]e often hear perpetrators say with a smile, ‘She asked for it herself.’ How can institutions ask women to report violence if they later withdraw complaints or fail to act?”

In between speeches, participants repeatedly called for justice for the Jovanovski femicide victims, as well as for Rosica Koceva and Ramajana Asan, both murdered by their partners. They booed Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski for not doing enough to prevent and sanction femicide, and for their statements appealing to women to report violence and to not retract the reports made to police.

The issue of women retracting police reports is now a moot point, however, since a new law obliges the police to act ex-officio in cases of violence, even if victim does not want to complain.

The march ended near the seat of government, at the pedestal of anti-fascist fighter Vera Jocić (1923–1944), whose statue was stolen in December 2025 and has not yet been replaced. Participants interpreted this as part of a broader pattern of institutional neglect and the marginalization of anti-fascist and women’s historical legacies.

In North Macedonia, women are too often left to seek protection on their own

The latest tragedy , in which a mother and her daughter were killed despite repeated reports of domestic violence, has once again highlighted systemic failures in protecting women in North Macedonia, showing that when institutions fail to act in time, violence can end in death.

Data from police and court records indicate that domestic violence remains widespread, with nearly three cases reported daily and thousands of incidents recorded in recent years. The vast majority of perpetrators are men, while victims are most often women, and dozens of killings have been linked to domestic violence over the past four years.