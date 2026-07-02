Why Gender Diversity Matters in Technology

Gender diversity broadly refers to the equitable representation and inclusion of people of different gender identities and expressions. Improving gender diversity is commonly understood as the intentional inclusion of women in various spaces and fields. It should be understood to also include non-binary, transgender, genderfluid, agender, and other gender-diverse individuals. True gender diversity needs to move beyond traditional binary understandings of gender and look at gender as a galaxy, rather than fixed categories and boxes.

Why does gender diversity matter anyway?

The experiences and lived realities of women and LGBTIQA+ people from all walks of life differ fundamentally from those of people whose lives conform to dominant socially and legally accepted power structures, often presented as normative, such as heterosexuality and patriarchy. This exclusion of women, genders, and sexualities seen as “not normal” to a certain society adversely affects the whole society, as well as the targeted groups and individuals. This exclusion has wide-reaching consequences, including but not limited to the formulation of policies and laws that limit access to life-saving healthcare, foundational education, and identity and travel documents.



Rolling back advancements on gender diversity and inclusion creates unequal societies. Studies have shown that societies that exclude on the basis of gender and sexuality, as well as race, class, caste, disability, and religion, advance much more slowly than societies that create more equal opportunities for the whole community, regardless of differences. The current trend of rejecting and reversing existing initiatives that have sought to right various inequalities (including gender diversity), puts our collective potential for change at risk, and threatens to undo centuries of progress towards a world with better lived experiences for all.

Gender diversity and technology

There is a widespread opinion, or maybe even an aspiration, that technology is perceived as neutral. This is not true or possible because the biases and lack of inclusion from the offline physical worlds get translated into online spaces and are built into technologies, which are then marketed as unbiased. In today’s world, where technology is integral to and enmeshed in our lives and bodies, attention to gender diversity in technology is urgent.

Technologies and their applications need to be supplemented with digital rights and safety conversations that take into specific account how they further widen existing gaps. Facial recognition technology, generative artificial intelligence, and other surveillance technologies are being increasingly used to influence democratic and governance processes and by local authorities in policing, welfare systems and more. The prejudices and biases that exist in the physical world and societies are also reflected in the data used to train these technologies, which replicates the biases against women and gender diverse people, Black people and people of colour, and other structurally marginalised communities.

Large Language Models (LLMs), which power generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, etc., are more likely to give users of African American English lower-prestige jobs, more likely to convict them of a crime, and more likely to sentence them to death rather than life imprisonment for committing murder. A UN Women study found that nearly one in four women human rights defenders surveyed have been subjected to AI-assisted online violence with severe repercussions in the offline world. Without pushing for gender diversity in technology, women and gender diverse persons will continue to be pushed through the gaps in the systems.