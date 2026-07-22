Sold as Brides, Lost at Sea: The Trafficking of Stateless Rohingya Girls

Mahmudah, a 16-year-old Rohingya girl from Kutupalong camp in Bangladesh, hugged her parents goodbye in a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar and climbed into a trafficker’s vehicle packed with other children. Her family was destitute and terrified of Myanmar’s military and had accepted payment of roughly 18,000 Malaysian Ringgit (USD 4,395) from a Rohingya laborer already living in Malaysia in exchange for marrying their daughter once she arrived.

They called it a “bridal journey.” She left in the dark before dawn, her wedding photos still tucked into a plastic folder her mother kissed before handing it to the broker. The man promised that a boat across the Bay of Bengal would take her to Malaysia, where her husband — already working irregular jobs near Kuala Lumpur — was waiting in a rented room with a borrowed gold ring and plans for a new life.

Somewhere between the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea, crammed on an overloaded fishing vessel, she disappeared when the boat capsized.

No official record bears her name; her family only has the memory of a farewell and the rumor that, like hundreds of others, she was swallowed by the water on a “marriage voyage” that became a trafficking route.

Another girl, Fatema, born in the camps after her parents fled the 2017 violence in Rakhine, had a different hope. At 15, she was already married to a cousin who beat her for talking to neighbors and for refusing to hand over the ration card. With school cut, no work allowed, and community gossip turning against girls who “stayed unmarried too long,” she saw no way out.

A local fixer told her that Thailand and Indonesia could offer “work and safety”, that she could escape her husband and send money home.

Instead, she was moved from one coastal safe house to another, her documents taken, her phone confiscated, and, once ashore, she was sold into a sex network in southern Thailand.

Her story, like many others, ends not with protection but with a new layer of abuse in a foreign country.

These are not isolated tragedies. They are emblematic of a pattern in which stateless Rohingya girls in Bangladesh’s refugee camps are pushed from early marriage and gender-based violence into maritime journeys that are framed as family reunification or escape—but in reality, amount to human trafficking.