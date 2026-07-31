‘West Indian by conviction’: The Caribbean Says Farewell to Poet and Author Ian McDonald

Ian McDonald was the consummate writer. Sure, he was naturally curious, demonstrated deep insights about his subject matter, and had his own voice — but he was also a master of various genres, meaning he could pretty much write anything.

Primarily known as a poet, McDonald penned 11 poetry collections, most recently “The Impossibility of Nothingness.” Once, in admiring “his deft use of dialect; his nature poetry, steeped in the mysteries of the Guyanese interior; his sobering awareness of mortality,” Macmillan Caribbean called him “South America’s equivalent of Robert Frost; a poet writing in a young country who, with an open heart and in clean, honest language, has set down its characters and events, its landscape, traditions and myths, for future generations to discover.”

But his poetry, while outstanding, is generally not the work that people associate with Ian McDonald. His novel “The Hummingbird Tree,” which came out in 1969, was the only novel he ever wrote, but he did it so well that once was enough — it soon became a classic of Caribbean literature. Set in 1940s Trinidad, the novel follows the heartbreaking journey of Alan, a white boy who befriends his wealthy family’s Indian yard boy.

Against the region’s pre-Independence backdrop, such an association may seem risky enough, but Alan complicates things even further by falling for his new friend’s sister, who also works for his family. The story is a deeply perceptive examination of societal boundaries based on race and class, even as society itself is perched on the cusp of significant change.

In his poetry as in his prose — whether it was his seminal novel or his Stabroek News column that he maintained for nearly four decades — McDonald was able to somehow hone in on the core of Caribbean life; what made it tick. To so seamlessly capture the nuances of regional societies in all their muddy complexity, while leaving room for tenderness and empathy, made McDonald beloved by readers.

Often referred to as a Guyanese writer, as he called Guyana home for most of his adult life, McDonald was actually born in Trinidad on April 18, 1933. A true Caribbean man, his father’s family had ties to both Antigua and St. Kitts, while his mother was Trinidadian.