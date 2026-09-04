Imprisoned Hong Kong Activist Joshua Wong Pleads Guilty to ‘Foreign Collusion’

One of Hong Kong’s most prominent pro-democracy activists, Joshua Wong, will likely have to serve consecutive sentences after pleading guilty to foreign collusion Wednesday, a Hong Kong-based legal professional told Radio Free Asia.

Wong, 29, is one of the most internationally recognizable faces of the now-quashed democracy movement in the city. He was among 45 Hong Kong opposition politicians and pro-democracy activists who were convicted with “conspiracy to commit subversion” under the city’s 2020 National Security Law for taking part in a democratic primary in the summer of 2020.

He is already serving a four-year-and-eight-month sentence for subversion. He is currently due for release in January, but will almost certainly have to serve more time after entering his plea.

Wong is accused of trying to call on foreign countries, organizations or people in 2020 to “impose sanctions or blockade, or engage in other hostile activities” against China and Hong Kong over the controversial law.

The foreign collusion charge has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, but Wong’s lawyer, Derek Chan, asked Judge Tam Yiu-ho to give Wong a sentence of three to 10 years, which is at the “upper end of the lower band” of punishments for the crime, according to a report by AFP. Chan noted that Wong had already served most of his first sentence and that his actions in the second crime were not particularly severe.