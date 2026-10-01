When the Right to Protest Remains, But Demonstrating Comes at a Price

What happened in Strasbourg?

The ECtHR in Strasbourg has long played an important role in defining how far European governments can go in restricting protest and political expression. Its judgments set human rights standards for the 46 countries of the Council of Europe.

Environmental protest has been part of this story. In Bryan and Others v. Russia, the Court found that the rights of Greenpeace activists had been violated after they were detained following a protest against Arctic oil drilling. In Friedrich and Others v. Poland, it reached a similar conclusion after activists protesting against a coal shipment were detained in Gdańsk. Both cases reflected Strasbourg’s recognition that political protest can be inconvenient, unconventional, and disruptive and still deserve protection.

Then came Ludes and Others v. France: In 2019, activists from the non-violent climate movement ANV-COP21 removed official portraits of President Emmanuel Macron from town halls across France, leaving the walls empty to symbolize what they considered the government’s insufficient action on climate change. The activists called it a temporary “requisition” of the portraits, but French authorities called it theft.

Before the ECtHR, activists argued that their convictions violated Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which guarantees freedom of expression. The Court recognized that their action was non-violent, carried a political message and concerned climate change, unquestionably a matter of public interest. Yet in July 2025, by five votes to two, it found no violation of Article 10.

The majority distinguished between removing the portraits and keeping them. Taking them down had already communicated the message, it reasoned, and refusing to return them could therefore be punished as theft. The suspended fines of EUR 200–500 were considered relatively modest. However, two dissenting judges argued that the two acts could not be separated so easily: The continuing absence of the portraits was itself part of the political message. They also warned against using criminal law too readily against peaceful political activists.

This case did not remove climate protest from the protection of freedom of expression. But Strasbourg recognized the political message, the peaceful character of the action and the importance of the climate debate, and still allowed a criminal conviction to stand. The question is therefore not simply whether dissent is protected, but what remains of that protection when dissent deliberately disrupts the ordinary rules.