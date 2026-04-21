Islam Is Not Compatible With the Liberal Democracy of the UK, Says Ben Habib, a British-Pakistani Politician of the United Kingdom

He said that “the grammar school teacher in Batley who circulated some caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad was threatened with his life after circulating those pictures, was removed from his post immediately by his school, and still lives in hiding.” He drew a comparison between these two incidents and said that this reflects the current situation in the United Kingdom.

He further stated, “Now, it might be that Islam can find its way to being compatible with democracy, but I can find no sense of the freedom of speech evident in the way that that grammar school teacher was treated.” He added that freedom of speech is the cornerstone of the UK and British democracy.

He then argued that Islam, as a religion, is completely incompatible with democracy. Referring again to the Batley incident, he said the teacher is still living in hiding and fearing for his life for actions taken in the United Kingdom in 2024.