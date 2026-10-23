Protest as a Pillar of Democracy

Democracy is often presented as an orderly, structured system of representation and deliberation, colourless and linear like an organizational version of the faux-classical architecture so many democratic countries adopt for their government buildings. Voting leads to representatives, debates lead to votes on laws, participation leads to action, like columns leading to a pediment.

But democracy is not actually about cushy debating chambers or political speeches — or not only about that. Democracy means rule by the people, and in most of the systems we call democracies today, the people’s role is for the most part narrowed to voting, and often a curtailed, difficult, limited vote that does little for accountability or expressing preferences on specific issues.

Protest is one of the ways we close the gap between the promise of democracy and the formal structures we have. With protest, the people can express general emotional responses or very specific policy proposals; we can punctuate the long intervals of electoral cycles to influence government outside of the voting booth; and perhaps most importantly, we build coalitions and solidarity, forming a collective consciousness of our democratic responsibilities.

Voting is a single, standardized, and fairly isolated action. Protest, on the other hand, unfolds in dozens, if not hundreds, of permutations, letting us — the people — express our creativity along with our civic engagement. One of the wonderful things about this spotlight has been seeing the sheer range of capacity and ingenuity as people use protest to inspire others, express anger or determination, and pressure governments and other decision-makers.