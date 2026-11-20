Toothless anti-discrimination national laws

Thus, instead of passing a comprehensive set of laws, it addresses discrimination and human rights through issue-specific laws, such as the Act on the Promotion of Human Rights Education and Human Rights Awareness-Raising (2000), the Act for Eliminating Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (2013), the Act on the Promotion of Efforts to Eliminate Unfair Discriminatory Speech and Behavior against Persons with Countries of Origin other than Japan (2016), the Act on the Promotion of the Elimination of Buraku Discrimination (2016), as well as the Act on the Promotion of Public Understanding of the Diversity of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (2023), which aim to raise public awareness about human rights and providing government support rather than criminalizing hate speech and discrimination.

For example, while the Hate Speech Elimination Act was enacted to curb xenophobic street rallies that terrify ethnic minorities residing in Japan, such as the series of protests against Kyoto Korean Elementary School between December 2009 and March 2010, it does not declare hate speech illegal, nor penalize offenders with fines or jail sentences.

Moreover, the law only protects foreigners with a legal status, but excludes undocumented migrants, asylum seekers, and Indigenous peoples, including the Ainu and Ryūkyūans. The law’s legal scope is at odds with the United Nations’ recommendations, which state that a signatory of the ICERD must “ensure legislative guarantees against racial discrimination apply to non-citizens regardless of their immigration status, and that the implementation of legislation does not have a discriminatory effect on non-citizens.” Legal experts have criticized the restrictive clause of the law for, as Shuji Oda, president of the Dai-Ichi Tokyo Bar Association, says, “giving rise to a false reverse implication that hate speech directed at individuals without legal residency status is permissible.”

The toothless anti-discrimination laws only manage to contain explicit discriminatory actions against disabled people, Burakumin (feudal outcasts), LGBTQ+ people, and foreigners with legal status; they have not eliminated hate speech. Meanwhile, street rallies against immigrant and imported labor have surged amid stagnant local wages, inflation, and rising living costs. Though these protests are usually small in scale, they attract a large number of social media comments, with plenty of discriminatory remarks and hate speech against foreigners.

Additionally, none of the aforementioned laws has a mechanism to force internet platforms to remove harmful content; this results in the spread of xenophobia, homophobia, hatred against social minorities, and a racist online culture.

Kawasaki model

As Japanese national politics has stalled the enactment of the Human Rights Protection Bill, some local governments have started building the legal framework from the bottom up to address local unrest targeting ethnic minorities.

Kawasaki City, which is home to a large Zainichi Korean population in Kanagawa Prefecture, was the first municipality in Japan to introduce punitive local laws to curb protests that “injure the human dignity of others,” as described by the city’s Justice Department.

Since the national Act on the Promotion of Human Rights Education and Awareness was passed in 2000, the city enacted its own Children’s Rights Ordinance in 2000 and Human Rights Ombudsperson Ordinance in 2001, which paved the way for the establishment of a local independent Human Rights Ombudsperson system for receiving and investigating complaints on bullying, abuse, and discrimination.

Following a surge of demonstrations calling for the exclusion of people of foreign origin around 2013, the city enacted the Ordinance for the Creation of a City that Respects Human Rights and is Free from Discrimination in December 2019, which prohibits discrimination based on race, nationality, ethnic origin, gender, sexual orientation, and disability. The ordinance also bans using loudspeakers, placards, or flyers that induce hatred against people originating from outside Japan and their descendants. Under the Ordinance, repeat offenders would have their identities publicly disclosed, and they could be fined up to JPY 500,000 (approximately USD 3,130). The city would also keep a record of hate groups and ban them from using public facilities, such as sports venues and parks.

Furthermore, the ordinance established an expert panel empowered to review hate speech and instruct online platforms to remove extreme content targeting a specific group of people and disclose the abusers’ identities.

While the ordinance has managed to reduce discriminatory protests against Korean-Japanese communities within Kawasaki City, it is powerless when the protests take place in neighboring jurisdictions. Moreover, thus far the criminal penalty of the local ordinance just punishes abusers targeting people originating from outside of Japan; LGBTQ+, disabled, and indigenous communities have remained unprotected. It cannot penalize landlords or employers who discriminate and has limited power over online abuse, as internet companies are not legally bound by local laws.