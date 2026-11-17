In March 2026, the Knesset passed a death penalty law with 62 votes. Adalah and four other Israeli rights groups argue its wording excludes Israeli Jewish perpetrators of similar offenses, so that in practice it applies only to Palestinians. They have petitioned the Supreme Court to annul it.

Impunity as procedure

The Israeli group Yesh Din has tracked police investigations into settler violence against Palestinians since 2005. Of the files it monitored through 2025, 93.6 percent ended without an indictment, and only about 3 percent ended in a full or partial conviction. Most closures cited an unidentified suspect or insufficient evidence, which Yesh Din attributes to police failures. In roughly half of the nearly 30 mass settler attacks it documented between 2023 and late 2025, soldiers or police were present.

Soldiers face similar odds. In March 2026, the military’s top lawyer dropped charges against five reservists accused of severe sexual and physical abuse against a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman detention camp. Yesh Din said only two indictments existed over soldiers’ conduct in the Gaza war.

Courts have not interrupted the pattern. In March 2025, Israel’s Supreme Court unanimously rejected a petition by five Israeli rights groups seeking unimpeded humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The UN Commission of Inquiry concluded in September 2025 that Israel committed genocide in Gaza, joining findings by Amnesty International and B’Tselem.

In October 2026, the commission added that Israel committed crimes against humanity in the West Bank, including extermination, and that military operations since January 2025 caused the largest displacement there since 1967.

Sanctioning the world courts

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s presence in the occupied territory is unlawful and must end as rapidly as possible. It also found that Israel’s legislation and measures breach Article 3 of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), which prohibits racial segregation and apartheid. In September 2025, UN experts criticized the failure to act on the General Assembly resolution that followed the ruling.

Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024. In December 2025, its Appeals Chamber rejected an Israeli challenge and left the warrants in force.

The reaction to the warrants, like that to the UN findings regarding apartheid, genocide and crimes against humanity perpetrated by Israel, has contributed to the failure of international law in delivering justice.