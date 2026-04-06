BJP Hattrick Or Congress Comeback? What Does Major Battles In Jalukbari, Jorhat, Dispur And Sibsagar Indicate As Assam Braces Up For Upcoming Polls?

The Battle In Jalukbari, Dispur, And Jorhat

CM Sarma has been a consistent five-term MLA from the Jalukbari constituency. He is set to contest from his stronghold, where the Congress has fielded Bidisha Neog. Meanwhile, the politically important Dispur constituency will witness a tough triangular fight between the BJP’s Pradyut Bordoloi, Mira Borthakur Goswami from the Congress, and Jayanta Kumar Das, who is contesting independently after being denied a party ticket. In Jorhat, Gaurav Gogoi is making his assembly electoral debut. He will face fierce competition from Hitendra Nath Goswami, a stalwart BJP politician known for his deep local roots.

High-Stakes Clashes In Sibsagar And Haflong

Elsewhere, Akhil Gogoi is looking to retain his Sibsagar seat, which he notably won in the 2021 Assembly elections from behind bars. The 50-year-old leader—an anti-CAA activist with strong grassroots connections—faces veteran Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Prodip Hazarika and the BJP’s Kushal Dowari. In Haflong, Nandita Gorlosa, a former cabinet minister in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government, was denied a ticket despite winning the constituency in the previous election. Following this, she joined the Congress, which secured her candidacy. She will face Rupali Lagthasa, currently a Member of the Autonomous Council (MAC) in the Dima Hasao district, fielded by the BJP.

The Fight For Silchar

The Silchar constituency, the urban center of the Barak Valley, will witness an electoral contest between Dr. Rajdeep Roy of the BJP and Abhijit Paul of the Congress. Although Silchar is a current BJP stronghold, it has historically been a favorite of the Congress for more than two terms. Former Union Cabinet Minister Santosh Mohan Dev was a legendary Congress leader who won from this constituency and served under the Manmohan Singh government.

See Also: Dandi March: The Peaceful Satyagraha That Shook The Foundations Of British Imperialism