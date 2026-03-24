BJP Drops Senior Leaders for Assam Assembly Elections 2026 to Prioritize New Faces; Ticket Denial Leads Veterans to Jump Ship to Congress

Key Points:
The BJP has dropped 19 sitting MLAs, including high-profile veterans like Siddhartha Bhattacharya (former State President) and five-time Dispur MLA Atul Bora. This move has caused significant friction within the party's established ranks.
Cabinet Minister Nandita Gorlosa joined the Congress on March 22, 2026, after being replaced in Haflong. Other leaders, such as Amar Chand Jain (Katigorah) joined the Congress while Jayanta Kumar Das (Dispur) chose to contest independently.
Congress turncoats Pradyut Bordoloi (fielded in Dispur) and Bhupen Kumar Borah (fielded in Bihpuria) were given tickets almost immediately after joining, leading long-time BJP loyalists to feel overlooked in favor of "newcomers."
The political pot is boiling over in Assam, and the 2026 election menu is serving up some serious surprises! Ahead of the highly anticipated Assam Assembly Elections 2026, the BJP has executed a major reshuffle in its candidate list for the 89 constituencies it is contesting. Looking to restore its dominance and secure a hat-trick in the state, the ruling party has taken some bold gambles.
However, by dropping several key senior leaders, the BJP has triggered widespread dissent, with many veterans either turning to the Gaurav Gogoi-led Congress or deciding to contest as independents.
See Also: War Reaches Kitchens: Long Waits, Booking Failures and Black Market Sales Leave Delhi Households Struggling for Cooking Gas
With all parties having released their final candidate lists, the electoral battleground is set. The nomination filing process officially concluded yesterday, March 23, 2026. Today, March 24, 2026, marks the scrutiny of nominations, while the final date for withdrawal is March 26, 2026. The high-stakes voting will take place on April 9, 2026 and the results will be declared on May 4, 2026.
The BJP's decision to deny tickets to established figures has angered several senior leaders, prompting party-switching. In a surprising move, former Assam BJP Chief Siddhartha Bhattacharya, widely credited with bringing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma into the BJP, has been completely dropped from the candidate list.
Another massive shocker was the dropping of Atul Bora, a senior BJP leader and five-time MLA from the high-profile Dispur constituency. To replace him, the BJP fielded Pradyut Bordoloi, who recently switched over from the Congress. However, Bordoloi will face a tough fight from Jayanta Kumar Das, the former Vice-President of BJP Assam. Das, after being denied a ticket by the party leadership, left the BJP to contest the Dispur seat as an independent.
Nandita Gorlosa, a sitting cabinet minister in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, was denied a ticket from her stronghold in Haflong. The BJP instead fielded Rupali Langthasa, a member of the North Cachar Autonomous District Council. In response, an upset Nandita officially joined the Congress on March 22, 2026. Senior BJP leader Amar Chand Jain faced a similar fate. After being denied a ticket, he jumped ship to the Congress and is now set to fight from his current constituency of Katigorah.
Beyond internal rebellion, another obstacle the BJP faces in securing its hat-trick is the prospect of "friendly fights" with its NDA ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). After several rounds of meetings failed to yield a decisive seat-sharing conclusion, both the BJP and AGP have nominated competing candidates on a handful of seats.
Rupam Goswami, Assam BJP spokesperson, in a post on X (March 19, 2026), had congratulated the candidates fielded by BJP. He mentioned: “The list of candidates reflects a beautiful blend of experience, youthful energy, and unwavering dedication. This perfect combination will undoubtedly strengthen Assam further, making it more prosperous, secure, and developed for the benefit of every citizen.”
See Also: ‘Serious Offence’: Varanasi Court Denies Bail to 14 Arrested Over Hosting Iftar Party in Ganga River; Accused Face Up to 10 Years Under New BNS Sections
Reflecting on the BJP strategy for Assam 2026, CM Sarma had stated on March 20, 2026, a day after announcing the final list of candidates that the new changes were made keeping in mind the 2023 delimitation exercise, and to prioritise new faces.
While the BJP's aggressive reshuffle aims to inject fresh faces and counteract anti-incumbency, the strategy carries significant risks. Whether this bold ticket distribution will pave the way for a historic third term or derail their hat-trick ambitions will be tested when Assam votes on April 9, 2026.
(Rh)
Suggested Reading: