BJP Drops Senior Leaders for Assam Assembly Elections 2026 to Prioritize New Faces; Ticket Denial Leads Veterans to Jump Ship to Congress

Election Timeline

With all parties having released their final candidate lists, the electoral battleground is set. The nomination filing process officially concluded yesterday, March 23, 2026. Today, March 24, 2026, marks the scrutiny of nominations, while the final date for withdrawal is March 26, 2026. The high-stakes voting will take place on April 9, 2026 and the results will be declared on May 4, 2026.

Major Shake-Ups And Defections

The BJP's decision to deny tickets to established figures has angered several senior leaders, prompting party-switching. In a surprising move, former Assam BJP Chief Siddhartha Bhattacharya, widely credited with bringing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma into the BJP, has been completely dropped from the candidate list.

Another massive shocker was the dropping of Atul Bora, a senior BJP leader and five-time MLA from the high-profile Dispur constituency. To replace him, the BJP fielded Pradyut Bordoloi, who recently switched over from the Congress. However, Bordoloi will face a tough fight from Jayanta Kumar Das, the former Vice-President of BJP Assam. Das, after being denied a ticket by the party leadership, left the BJP to contest the Dispur seat as an independent.

Nandita Gorlosa, a sitting cabinet minister in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, was denied a ticket from her stronghold in Haflong. The BJP instead fielded Rupali Langthasa, a member of the North Cachar Autonomous District Council. In response, an upset Nandita officially joined the Congress on March 22, 2026. Senior BJP leader Amar Chand Jain faced a similar fate. After being denied a ticket, he jumped ship to the Congress and is now set to fight from his current constituency of Katigorah.

Alliance Hurdles

Beyond internal rebellion, another obstacle the BJP faces in securing its hat-trick is the prospect of "friendly fights" with its NDA ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). After several rounds of meetings failed to yield a decisive seat-sharing conclusion, both the BJP and AGP have nominated competing candidates on a handful of seats.

Rupam Goswami, Assam BJP spokesperson, in a post on X (March 19, 2026), had congratulated the candidates fielded by BJP. He mentioned: “The list of candidates reflects a beautiful blend of experience, youthful energy, and unwavering dedication. This perfect combination will undoubtedly strengthen Assam further, making it more prosperous, secure, and developed for the benefit of every citizen.”

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