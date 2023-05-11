Assam govt launches 'Ayushman Asom'; 26L families to get free treatment

"Currently, there are roughly 56 lakh families who have ration cards under the Food Security Act. Among them, 30 lakh families are getting health coverage under Ayushman Bharat. The state government has included the rest of 26 lakh families to get cashless treatment," Sarma said.



He also mentioned that another 5 lakh ration cards will be given in the next few months and those families will also be brought under the 'Ayushman Asom' scheme.



"People can get 1,578 treatment procedures done in 300 empanelled hospitals in Assam. Moreover, they can also have the option of cashless treatment in hospitals in other states where Ayushman Bharat is in effect," Sarma added.



However, in states where the Ayushman Bharat scheme is not implemented, the Assam government's Ayushman Asom will also not work.



The Chief Minister also stated that improvement of the healthcare sector has been one of the priority areas of the current state government led by him. He said the recent inauguration of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Changsari, along with a number of new medical colleges and hospitals across the state, will lead to a never-before-seen positive change in the state's healthcare sector in days to come. [IANS/NS]