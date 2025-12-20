Eight Elephants Die as Rajdhani Express Derails After Collision in Assam’s Hojai

The Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express hit a herd of elephants in Assam’s Hojai district around 2:00 am
The collision resulted in the death of eight elephants, injury to one, and the derailment of the train’s five coaches.
No passengers were injured, but train services on the Jamunamukh–Kampur section were disrupted
At least eight elephants died and one sustained injuries after the Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express collided with a herd in Assam’s Hojai district early on Saturday, December 20, 2025. The collision caused the train’s engine and five coaches to derail. The accident, which occurred around 2:17 am, disrupted rail traffic on a key Northeast route, though no passengers were injured.
According to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the New Delhi-bound Rajdhani was passing through the Jamunamukh–Kampur section when a herd of elephants suddenly came onto the tracks near the Changjurai area of Hojai district. The loco pilot applied emergency brakes after spotting the animals, but the heavy train could not be stopped in time, resulting in a violent collision.
The impact derailed the engine and five coaches, prompting an immediate emergency response. Senior railway officials, including the General Manager of NF Railway and the Divisional Railway Manager of the Lumding Division, rushed to the site. Accident relief trains and rescue teams were also deployed.
Passengers from the impacted coaches were temporarily moved to vacant berths in other coaches. After a halt of several hours, the train resumed its journey towards Guwahati around 6:11 am. Railway officials said additional coaches would be attached at Guwahati before the Rajdhani continues its onward journey.
Rail services in the Jamunamukh–Kampur section were severely affected following the derailment. Several trains were cancelled or diverted via the UP line as restoration work continued. Helpline numbers were issued to assist stranded passengers.
Forest officials noted that the accident site is not a formally notified elephant corridor, although the region has witnessed frequent wildlife movement. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the forest department has been directed to conduct a detailed enquiry into the deeply disturbing incident.
Reacting to the tragedy, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi expressed condolences over the death of the elephants. In a post on X, he raised concerns about what he described as unplanned development and deforestation in Assam, stating that habitat loss has disrupted traditional animal migration routes and increased human-wildlife conflict. He also blamed the current government for the disruption of these corridors.
Authorities said efforts are underway to restore normal rail operations and explore measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, amid growing concerns over wildlife safety along railway tracks in the Northeast.
