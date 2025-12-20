Eight Elephants Die as Rajdhani Express Derails After Collision in Assam’s Hojai

At least eight elephants died and one sustained injuries after the Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express collided with a herd in Assam’s Hojai district early on Saturday, December 20, 2025. The collision caused the train’s engine and five coaches to derail. The accident, which occurred around 2:17 am, disrupted rail traffic on a key Northeast route, though no passengers were injured.

According to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the New Delhi-bound Rajdhani was passing through the Jamunamukh–Kampur section when a herd of elephants suddenly came onto the tracks near the Changjurai area of Hojai district. The loco pilot applied emergency brakes after spotting the animals, but the heavy train could not be stopped in time, resulting in a violent collision.