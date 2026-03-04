Congress Releases First List Ahead of 2026 Assam Elections—Gaurav Gogoi Named as Assembly Candidate for First Time

The Indian National Congress on 3 March 2026 released its first list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, naming senior party leader and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi as its candidate from the Jorhat constituency. This will mark Gogoi’s first time contesting State Elections.

The list, cleared by the party’s Central Election Committee, includes a mix of experienced leaders, sitting legislators and new entrants as the party prepares for elections to the 126 member Assam Legislative Assembly expected in April 2026.

Gogoi, who is the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), will contest from Jorhat in eastern Assam. The constituency is expected to witness a keen contest between the Congress and the ruling BJP.

Gogoi, a three-time MP from Jorhat, will be contesting an Assembly election for the first time. His candidature signals the party’s strategy of projecting him as a key leader in the State campaign. As APCC president, much of the Congress’s electoral performance in the State is expected to hinge on his leadership.

Reacting to the announcement, Gogoi expressed gratitude to party leaders and voters. In a post on X, he wrote, “I am grateful to the people of Jorhat Lok Sabha (seat), without whom I would not have reached this position.” He also thanked his late father, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, “who taught me what it means to be an Assamese and a Congressman.” He also thanked his family – “my mother, sister, wife and two little kids who have endured a lot but always with grace, joy and dignity.”