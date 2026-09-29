Assam’s Tribal Women Keep Indigenous Food Traditions Alive, But at a Cost

Under climate pressure ﻿

But the food systems they help preserve are themselves becoming increasingly vulnerable to a changing climate.﻿

Munmi Phukon, a scientist at the Assam Rice Research Institute, Assam Agricultural University, Titabor, told 101Reporters that rising temperatures, erratic rainfall and extreme weather events, including floods and droughts, were affecting locally available indigenous food sources across Assam.﻿

“This is due to climate change. There is a reason why a particular food variety is unique to a place. It all depends on rainfall, sunrise, humidity, soil moisture and soil content, among others,” she said.﻿

“Like kaji nemu, which is unique to Assam; earlier, its flowers bloomed abundantly during winters. Now the winter season has shortened, and so the flowering and final harvest.” According to climate projections released by Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, in 2025, mean annual temperatures in some districts of Assam may rise by up to 0.83 degrees Celsius by 2040, while monsoon rainfall may decline by as much as 15% over the same period.﻿

See Also: When the Village Sleeps, the Planning Begins: Inside a Night Chaupal Shaping the Next Monsoon

In the Brahmaputra valley, inconsistent rainfall and rising temperatures are also affecting the life cycles of wild foods, experts said.﻿

“Certain species of wild mushrooms and wild greens are emerging late or in small numbers. Urban development around Guwahati has led to the destruction of ‘common lands’ and wetlands where these women usually collected food from the wild,” said Tanti. “Foraging of wild berries and medicinal plants has become difficult due to monoculture plantations in forest areas.”﻿



Keeping the market alive﻿



However, these indigenous food products continue to be in demand despite some urban youth moving towards a less traditional food palette. In Guwahati, for instance, tholua (ethnic Assamese) cuisine remains popular, with many eateries serving traditional Assamese dishes.﻿

“Continuing demand encourages women to continue to produce and helps in maintaining the traditional ‘bari’ system (homestead farming) and sustainable foraging system,” said Tanti.﻿﻿

“In the hilly regions of Assam and Meghalaya, rural folks continue to practise traditional shifting cultivation in all its diversity. Otherwise, most of the land would have been converted to rubber and palm oil plantations.”﻿

Atul Lahkar, a chef who popularised indigenous Assamese food, told 101Reporters that he regularly bought ingredients from tribal women vendors at vegetable markets in Guwahati.

“Without them, urban people would have lost the taste of the finest indigenous food habits,” Lahkar said.﻿

He cited masor tenga (tangy fish curry), cooked with thekera (garcinia), and khar, an alkaline product made from banana ash and usually cooked with unripe papaya.