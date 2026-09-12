Odisha’s Pension Disruption Leaves Elderly Beneficiaries in Limbo

GANJAN, ODISHA: For B Sabitri Dora (67), the Rs 1,000 monthly pension she had received since her husband’s death 17 years ago was her only source of income. It helped her pay for basic necessities and medicines.

But she stopped receiving the pension in March 2026. For the next three months, Sabitri repeatedly visited the gram panchayat and block offices seeking to know why her payment had stopped. Eventually, she gave up.

On June 16, she bought poison from a local shop and consumed it near the village pond, her daughter Chanda Dora, 46, told 101Reporters. She died on the way to Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Hospital in Odisha’s Berhampur.