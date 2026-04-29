Assembly Elections 2026 Polling LIVE: Chaos Erupts in Howrah’s Bally Constituency Following an EVM Malfunction; CRPF Arrest Two

Who will hold the keys to power in West Bengal? To decide this, the people of the state are once again heading to polling booths today.
The bumper voting in the first phase - more than 92 percent voter turnout - has made predicting fate of the this Bengal's assembly election extremely difficult. Now all eyes are fixed on the second phase of voting, which is taking place today
In the second phase, voting is being held on 142 important seats. These seats are extremely important strategically because they include some of the most discussed areas of South Bengal.
In the second phase of polling in West Bengal, voting is taking place on many hot seats in districts like Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and South 24 Parganas.
As far as key candidates are concerned, there is a direct contest in Raiganj between TMC’s Krishna Kalyani and BJP’s Kartik Paul. In Balurghat, BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar is contesting and facing TMC’s Biplab Mitra. In North Bengal’s Darjeeling, Raju Bista (BJP) and Gopal Lama (TMC) are facing each other. There is also a tough fight between BJP and TMC in Howrah and Kolkata.
In Hooghly and Howrah, BJP is trying to increase its foothold, while TMC is engaged in saving its strong fortress. Along with this, there may also be triangular contests on some seats. The biggest hot seat is going to be Bhabanipur, because here Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari are going to have a direct contest.
Keeping in mind the violence that took place in the first phase, even stricter security arrangements have been made this time. Also, keeping in view the summer season, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has arranged drinking water at every booth.
Follow live updates of the phase 2 polling full day on NewsGram.