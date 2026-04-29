Central security forces arrested two individuals involved in the chaos to bring the situation under control. [X/@PTI]

Assembly Elections 2026 Polling LIVE: Chaos Erupts in Howrah’s Bally Constituency Following an EVM Malfunction; CRPF Arrest Two In the second phase of polling in West Bengal, voting is taking place on many hot seats in districts like Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and South 24 Parganas