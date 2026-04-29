West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Violence, Vandalism Reported in Early Hours as Voting Begins Across 142 Seats

Amidst the ongoing polling process in constituencies across West Bengal, instances of vandalism and electoral violence have already emerged in the early hours of the day. The second and final phase of the state’s assembly election commenced on Wednesday, 29th April, 2026.

As per a PTI report, the incidents have occurred in multiple regions across the state, including Chapra, Shantipur, Bhangar, and Nimtala.

BJP party leader alleges that a polling agent was threatened by ‘miscreants linked to the ruling TMC’ at booth number 53 in Nadia district’s Chapra region. The agent, identified as Mosharef Mir, has been admitted to a local hospital for treatment, says a senior police official.

BJP Candidate Saikat Sarkar, who is contesting in the election from the Chapra constituency, stated that the incident took place during the mock polls process. "TMC supporters obstructed the BJP agent and hit him on the head, causing injury," Sarkar stated.

According to the victim, he was ambushed by a pack of 15-16 TMC supporters as they charged at him. One of them purportedly carried a gun. He says that he fell unconscious on the ground after being assaulted with a rod. A complaint has been lodged at a police station in relation to this matter. TMC has denied having any hand in this alleged incident.

See also: 1,468 Names Restored Before Phase 2 Voting in West Bengal Assembly Elections, 2026

Earlier this morning, tensions heightened in Shantipur region when a BJP camp office located in ward no. 18 was found vandalized, with smashed furniture pieces littering the space.

In Bhangar region within the South 24 parganas district, an agent of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) was barred from entering a polling booth which sparked dissent

ISF leader Arabul Islam claimed, "Agents' forms are being snatched and they are being thrown out... Women are not being allowed to vote. We placed agents so that everyone can vote."

Voting was delayed at booth number 140 in Nimtala. The polling process, scheduled to start from 7am onwards, faced delays and didn't begin even by 7.30 am, which led to tension among voters.

"We have sought reports from the respective officials posted in these areas. They have been asked to ensure that polling is free and fair and everyone can participate without intimidation," an official from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) stated.

Meanwhile, police officials have issued a stern warning to TMC supporters, including incumbent West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee’s brother Kartik Banerjee, who had assembled too close to a polling booth. The officials remarked that no more than four persons are allowed to convene at once near a polling booth.

Officer Ajay Pal Sharma, who has recently courted controversy over his alleged ‘partisan behavior’ with TMC party supporters, was also seen touring the Falta constituency wherein he is posted as police observer to ensure smooth functioning of the electoral process. The officer was accompanied by his convoy and has been on duty since this morning.

See also: EC Transfers Falta Official, Removes ADMs After Row Over Observer Ajay Pal Sharma in West Bengal Polls

Heavy central force deployment was reported in Diamond Harbour and Falta assembly constituencies, with units of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) posted to maintain order.

Polling begins for 142 constituencies across West Bengal

Polling commenced on Wednesday, 29th April 2026, for 142 constituencies in the second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, taking place under heavy security arrangements. This crucial contest may decide if the ruling TMC continues to dominate the southern districts or if the BJP can make a major breakthrough in the state.

Voting started at 7 am with voters forming long queues outside polling stations in Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman districts, areas that form the political and electoral core of West Bengal.