Didi vs Adhikari: Bhabanipur Gears Up for High-Stakes, Symbolic Battle in 2026 Bengal Election

Key Points
Bhabanipur has emerged as the most closely watched contest in the 2026 West Bengal elections, with Mamata Banerjee facing Suvendu Adhikari.
For the TMC, the seat is a test of the Chief Minister’s authority; for the BJP, a chance to breach her political stronghold.
Changing voter trends, social diversity, and electoral roll revisions have made the contest tighter than in previous elections.
Bhabanipur, long considered a political stronghold of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has transformed into the most high-stakes electoral battleground of the 2026 Assembly elections. The constituency, which votes on 29 April 2026 along with 151 other seats in the second phase, has become the focal point of a direct contest between Banerjee and BJP Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.
The clash is widely being described as a symbolic rematch of the 2021 Nandigram election, where Adhikari defeated Banerjee by a narrow margin. Five years later, the contest has shifted to Bhabanipur, Banerjee’s home turf, raising the stakes for both parties.
For the ruling Trinamool Congress, retaining Bhabanipur is about preserving the CM’s political authority and credibility in her own constituency. For the BJP, a victory here would represent a major psychological breakthrough, challenging Banerjee’s long-standing dominance in Bengal politics.
Revived in 2011 after decades, Bhabanipur has remained a TMC bastion since the party came to power that year. Banerjee entered the Assembly from this seat through a bypoll in 2011 and retained it in 2016. After losing Nandigram in 2021, she returned to the Assembly through a Bhabanipur by-election, winning by more than 58,000 votes.
This time, however, the contest is significantly tighter. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC’s lead in the Bhabanipur Assembly segment dropped sharply to 8,297 votes. The BJP led in five of the constituency’s eight municipal wards, while the TMC retained an edge in three, indicating a shift in ground dynamics.
Bhabanipur’s complex social composition has made it a politically sensitive seat. Often described as a “mini India,” it comprises Bengali Hindus, non-Bengali Hindu communities including Gujarati, Marwari, Punjabi and Jain populations, and a sizeable Muslim electorate. Migrants from Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand further add to its diversity.
Approximately 42% of voters are Bengali Hindus, 34% are non-Bengali Hindus and nearly 24% are Muslims. With such a layered demographic structure, both parties are targeting specific communities and neighbourhoods in a finely balanced battle.
The BJP’s strategy centres on booth-level mobilisation and caste-community arithmetic. Party leaders have mapped the constituency in detail, identifying voter clusters and focusing on consolidating Hindu votes across linguistic and social groups. The campaign is being driven as a psychological contest, with Adhikari’s candidature intended to replicate the Nandigram effect.
“The battle here cannot be fought with one slogan. It has to be fought booth by booth, community by community,” BJP leader Debjit Sarkar said.
The TMC, meanwhile, has leaned heavily on emotional and local connect. Its campaign has revived the “ghorer meye” narrative, presenting Banerjee as the “daughter of the house” and a familiar neighbourhood figure rather than just a political leader. Welfare schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar and Kanyashree remain central to its messaging.
“This is not just another seat. People here have repeatedly stood by Mamata Banerjee’s politics of development and inclusiveness,” Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said.
Banerjee has also led multiple roadshows and padyatras across the constituency, including a final stretch of campaign events covering south Kolkata. Adhikari, meanwhile, has focused his campaign within Bhabanipur in business-heavy and upper-middle-class areas, projecting confidence of repeating his 2021 victory.
Another key factor shaping the contest is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The electorate has reduced significantly, with over 50,000 names deleted. TMC leaders have raised concerns over the impact of these deletions, particularly on certain voter groups, while the BJP has defended the exercise as necessary. Changing urban demographics, the rise of new residential patterns, and evolving voter preferences have also altered Bhabanipur’s political landscape.
As campaigning concludes, Bhabanipur stands at the centre of Bengal’s electoral contest. More than just a constituency, it has become a test of political authority, organisational strength, and shifting voter alignments. The outcome on 4 May 2026 is expected to offer an early and decisive signal of the balance of power in the state.
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