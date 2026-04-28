Didi vs Adhikari: Bhabanipur Gears Up for High-Stakes, Symbolic Battle in 2026 Bengal Election

Bhabanipur, long considered a political stronghold of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has transformed into the most high-stakes electoral battleground of the 2026 Assembly elections. The constituency, which votes on 29 April 2026 along with 151 other seats in the second phase, has become the focal point of a direct contest between Banerjee and BJP Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

The clash is widely being described as a symbolic rematch of the 2021 Nandigram election, where Adhikari defeated Banerjee by a narrow margin. Five years later, the contest has shifted to Bhabanipur, Banerjee’s home turf, raising the stakes for both parties.

For the ruling Trinamool Congress, retaining Bhabanipur is about preserving the CM’s political authority and credibility in her own constituency. For the BJP, a victory here would represent a major psychological breakthrough, challenging Banerjee’s long-standing dominance in Bengal politics.

Revived in 2011 after decades, Bhabanipur has remained a TMC bastion since the party came to power that year. Banerjee entered the Assembly from this seat through a bypoll in 2011 and retained it in 2016. After losing Nandigram in 2021, she returned to the Assembly through a Bhabanipur by-election, winning by more than 58,000 votes.

This time, however, the contest is significantly tighter. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC’s lead in the Bhabanipur Assembly segment dropped sharply to 8,297 votes. The BJP led in five of the constituency’s eight municipal wards, while the TMC retained an edge in three, indicating a shift in ground dynamics.

Bhabanipur’s complex social composition has made it a politically sensitive seat. Often described as a “mini India,” it comprises Bengali Hindus, non-Bengali Hindu communities including Gujarati, Marwari, Punjabi and Jain populations, and a sizeable Muslim electorate. Migrants from Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand further add to its diversity.

Approximately 42% of voters are Bengali Hindus, 34% are non-Bengali Hindus and nearly 24% are Muslims. With such a layered demographic structure, both parties are targeting specific communities and neighbourhoods in a finely balanced battle.