West Bengal Elections 2026: What is Behind the Record-Breaking Turnout in West Bengal’s Phase 1 Polls?

Phase 1 of West Bengal elections saw over 91–92% voting, one of the highest in the state’s history.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calls it a “wave of change,” while Trinamool Congress (TMC) says it reflects support for its governance.
Voter list revision removed 91 lakh names, impacting turnout; Phase 2 is on April 29 and results on May 4, 2026.
The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Thursday, April 23, 2026. This phase recorded an exceptionally high voter turnout of around 91–92%, one of the highest ever seen in the state since independence. Voting took place across 152 constituencies in 16 districts, with a total of 1,478 candidates in the fray.
The high turnout has led to multiple interpretations. While the opposition sees it as a sign that people want change from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party claims it reflects strong public support for its governance. Another explanation points to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, during which nearly 91 lakh names—of deceased, shifted, or duplicate voters—were removed, reducing the overall voter base and impacting turnout percentages.
A day after the polling, on April 24, 2026, Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Panihati, North 24 Parganas district. He said, “The wave of change that had been visible in Bengal for a long time - yesterday's first phase of voting has put its seal on it. The support shown yesterday in favour of the BJP has sounded the conch shell of its victory.” He also said that the phase 1 results “marked the end of the TMC's 'maha jungle raj'.”
Amit Shah also expressed strong confidence following the high turnout. Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, he claimed that the BJP is likely to win more than 110 of the 152 seats. He said, “In the first phase across 152 seats in West Bengal, BJP is winning more than 110 seats, and together with the second phase, it is set to form a government with a decisive majority.” He further added that the TMC is on its way out and that a BJP government would investigate alleged TMC scams under a retired Supreme Court judge and ensure accountability.
Shah also posted on X, reinforcing the party’s confidence. In one post, he wrote, “BJP is heading towards landslide victory in Bengal. Glimpses of yesterday’s public meetings.” Similarly, BJP President Nitin Nabin wrote, “Sea of people reflects a clear resolve to end the TMC’s syndicate raj. West Bengal is ready to reclaim its glory and decisively reject the politics of fear.”
On the other hand, the TMC has rejected these claims, arguing that the high turnout reflects strong support for its development agenda. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “The BJP is trying to misread the massive turnout. This is not a vote for change, but a resounding endorsement of Banerjee's governance. The people of Bengal have broken the BJP's backbone in the very first phase, cementing a fourth term for the Mamata Banerjee-led government.”
TMC leader Mahua Moitra also responded on X, sharing a video with the caption, “Busting the myth that high polling percentage equals a BJP win- do listen in.” In the video, she said that the BJP is spreading the narrative that it is sweeping West Bengal due to high turnout. She remarked, “apparently the voting percentage has been abnormally high, upwards of 95% in some places. And this has apparently gone, the BJP says, it's because it's gone to their benefit…. The BJP, have never been known for their IQ."
The SIR process has also been cited as a key factor behind the high turnout. By removing around 91 lakh ineligible or duplicate names from the voter list, the electorate size was reduced, which contributed to a higher percentage turnout. At the same time, strong participation by eligible voters also played a significant role.
The second phase of the West Bengal elections is scheduled for April 29, 2026, while the results are expected on May 4, 2026. With intense campaigning, contrasting political claims, and reports of poll-related violence in Phase 1, the elections remain highly anticipated, with all eyes on the outcome and what it will mean for the state’s future.
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