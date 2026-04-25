West Bengal Elections 2026: What is Behind the Record-Breaking Turnout in West Bengal’s Phase 1 Polls?

TMC leader Mahua Moitra also responded on X, sharing a video with the caption, “Busting the myth that high polling percentage equals a BJP win- do listen in.” In the video, she said that the BJP is spreading the narrative that it is sweeping West Bengal due to high turnout. She remarked, “apparently the voting percentage has been abnormally high, upwards of 95% in some places. And this has apparently gone, the BJP says, it's because it's gone to their benefit…. The BJP, have never been known for their IQ."

The SIR process has also been cited as a key factor behind the high turnout. By removing around 91 lakh ineligible or duplicate names from the voter list, the electorate size was reduced, which contributed to a higher percentage turnout. At the same time, strong participation by eligible voters also played a significant role.

The second phase of the West Bengal elections is scheduled for April 29, 2026, while the results are expected on May 4, 2026. With intense campaigning, contrasting political claims, and reports of poll-related violence in Phase 1, the elections remain highly anticipated, with all eyes on the outcome and what it will mean for the state’s future.